Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"
Politica

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali
Economia

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero
Spettacoli

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni
Cronache

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare
Economia

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita
Cronache

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione
Politica

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90
Culture

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma
Culture

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"
Politica

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro
Cronache

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"
Spettacoli

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto
Spettacoli

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"
Politica

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO
Spettacoli

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''
Politica

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute
Cronache

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"
Politica

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''
Politica

Upskill Brings Enhanced Multi-Device and Augmented Reality Experiences to AWE Europe

- WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upskill, a leader in enterprise augmented reality (AR) software, today announced at Augmented World Expo (AWE) Europe the expansion of its early access program for Skylight for Microsoft HoloLens to global customers. In addition, Upskill has announced expanded device support and the availability of its latest release of Skylight for Android and iOS. These enhancements allow users to leverage the Skylight AR software platform across multiple experiences and devices – from assisted reality on smart glasses, to mixed reality on HoloLens, to remote assistance on mobile devices.

The global Skylight for HoloLens early access program, previously only available in the U.S., extends mixed reality experiences and opportunities to Upskill customers and prospects across Europe and beyond. Customers can now take advantage of the Skylight platform to address AR use cases requiring more immersive digital interactions. Equipping users with spatial content placement capabilities, multi-window interactions, native content integration and natural user interface controls, Skylight for HoloLens is ideal for hands-on workers performing complex tasks in manufacturing, maintenance and repair, as well as for on-the-job training.

Microsoft HoloLens is a new addition to Skylight's list of supported devices announced this year, which includes the RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1, as well as the Epson Moverio BT-350 ANSI Edition. Upskill has also released the latest Skylight for Android in the Android app store. Skylight for iOS will become available to customers in the Apple store within a few weeks.

"As the AR hardware ecosystem matures, enterprises have more options for bringing specialized experiences to their hands-on workforces – some requiring a more immersive digital interaction than others," said Brian Ballard, Upskill CEO and co-founder. "By extending Skylight across the device spectrum – handheld devices, assisted reality smart glasses and mixed reality headsets – we are helping customers future-proof their investments, connecting them with rich AR content through devices that meet their job requirements, at scale and upon request."

To learn more about how you can participate in the Skylight for HoloLens global early access program, please contact info@upskill.io.

About UpskillUpskill is the market leader in enterprise software for augmented reality devices and experiences in industrial settings. Trusted by some of the world's most well-known companies, including The Boeing Company and Accenture, both also investors, our industrial platform, Skylight, enhances the capabilities of hands-on workers to measurably and immediately improve business operations from the factory to the warehouse to the jobsite. To learn more, visit upskill.io.

Contact: Kristina Kelly(240) 490-8326 kristinak@mix-pr.com


Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Costume

Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati
Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

