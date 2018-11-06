Urumqi Air will take delivery of five ARJ21-700 aircraft from COMAC by the end of 2019

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019


Urumqi Air will take delivery of five ARJ21-700 aircraft from COMAC by the end of 2019

- At the Farnborough International Airshow held in July 2018, HNA Group signed a letter of intent to buy 20 ARJ21 aircraft from COMAC. The 20 airplanes will be operated by HNA Group's subsidiary Urumqi Air. "The purchase of the new model is expected to inject new impetus into Urumqi Air and to help the airline expand its regional air network," said Urumqi Air chairman Han Luhai. 

With outstanding performance in extremely cold and high-elevation environments, the ARJ21 can accommodate the taking off and landing conditions at airports in the central and western regions of China and navigate the complicated air routes in these regions. The plane is better equipped to meet the air route operating needs of Urumqi Air in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

 


in evidenza
Manuela Ferrera, calendario super Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Spettacoli

Manuela Ferrera, calendario super
Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.