Kashmir indiano, sporadiche proteste e strade deserte: un morto
Politica

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore
Politica

L'urlo di Hugh Jackman e i suoi 15mila fan per Olivia Newton-John
Spettacoli

Afghanistan, esplosione a Kabul: i talebani rivendicano l'attacco
Politica

Incendi in Sicilia, governatore Musumeci: chi sa deve denunciare
Cronache

Tav, senatore del Pd Cerno vota mozione M5s e si rivolge ai suoi: "Ripensateci, Ã¨ errore madornale"
Politica

Centrodestra, Toti: "Registrato 'Cambiamo', lanciamo nuovo movimento"
Politica

Tav, Marcucci (Pd): "Maggioranza non esiste piÃ¹, Conte si dimetta"
Politica

The Handmaid's tale: storia di una donna, non di una supereroina
Spettacoli

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "Chi vota 'no' si assumerÃ  responsabilitÃ  politiche"
Politica

Casellati augura buone vacanze ai senatori in Aula
Politica

Tav, Airola (M5s) fa confusione con le cifre: la senatrice tenta di correggerlo e si dispera
Politica

Tutti al mare in Cina nella spiaggia piÃ¹ affollata al mondo
Politica

Il popolo della Lega chiede a Salvini di allearsi con Giorgia Meloni
Politica

Tav, maggioranza si spacca. Bocciata mozione M5s, passa quella del Pd
Politica

Confiscato il tesoro della mafia catanese: 10 milioni di euro
Cronache

Tav, Di Maio e Toninelli in Aula al Senato per le mozioni
Politica

Tav, Santangelo (M5s): "Governo si rimette all'Aula su mozioni"
Politica

Tav, Salvini arriva in Aula al Senato, saluta colleghi Lega e parla al telefono
Politica

Tav, Garavaglia in Aula: "Invitiamo a votare a favore, Lega contro a chi blocca il Paese"
Politica

U.S. Court Rules for Agility in KGL Defamation Case

- KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A state court in the United States last week upheld a lower court ruling in favor of Agility in a case that arose after a whistleblower letter informed the U.S. government of business relationships that existed between KGL and state-owned Iranian entities.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied KGL's appeal of a lower court's summary judgment in favor of Agility in a defamation lawsuit that was brought by KGL in 2012. Both companies are logistics services providers holding U.S. government contracts.

In affirming the dismissal, the Superior Court recognized the trial court's conclusion that "there was no genuine issue of material fact that the factual assertions...relating to KGL's ties with Iranian entities were substantially true."

The decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court is a victory for whistleblower rights and for transparency in government contracting.

The Superior Court affirmed the lower court's findings that letters sent by Agility to various U.S. government agencies and offices dealt with matters of public concern and contained protected political speech, as well as information about KGL's relationship with Iranian entities that was generally not in dispute.

The original trial court dismissed KGL's claim in 2018 after ruling that KGL failed to show that it had suffered harm as a result of Agility's actions.

About AGILITYAgility is a global logistics company with $5.1 billion in annual revenue and 26,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It is one of the world's top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers, and a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency. Agility is a pioneer in emerging markets and one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Agility's subsidiary companies offer fuel logistics, airport services, commercial real estate and facilities management, customs digitization, and remote infrastructure services. 

For more information about Agility, visit www.agility.com Twitter: twitter.com/agility LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946505/Agility_Public_Warehousing_Company_Logo.jpg


