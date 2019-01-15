15 gennaio 2019- 14:50 U.S. News & World Report Names Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University the Top U.S. Online Undergraduate Educator

- DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's premier aviation and aerospace institution, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, earned the No.1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2019 ranking of the best U.S. online bachelor's degree programs. The ranking affirmed the school's focus on academic excellence, affordability and promising career opportunities for graduates.

Embry-Riddle is accessible to students worldwide through fully online programs and at more than 135 locations.

U.S. News & World Report identified Embry-Riddle's Worldwide Campus as the No. 1 online undergraduate educator among 348 schools ranked on the 2019 list. It was the sixth consecutive year that Embry-Riddle's online bachelor's degree programs ranked within the Top 5 on the list.

This year's list placed Embry-Riddle among outstanding company: The university successfully competed with many of the United States' most distinguished research institutions, and it was the only private university among the top schools.

Embry-Riddle President Dr. P. Barry Butler said: "We are honored to be named No.1 among so many exceptional online educators. The latest U.S. News & World Report ranking will inspire us to sustain and advance all of our award-winning educational programs in service to students."

Embry-Riddle Worldwide Chancellor Dr. John R. Watret added, "Embry-Riddle's online programs meet the highest standards of academic excellence, and they are also remarkably accessible to all students – from first-generation university students, to military members transitioning back into civilian life, to professionals working to advance their careers. Because Embry-Riddle is No. 1, our students are exceptionally well-positioned to secure rewarding, meaningful jobs, particularly because the aviation industry is rapidly growing, yet it faces a global shortage of highly qualified pilots and aviation maintenance technicians."

According to Dr. Jason M. Ruckert, Vice Chancellor & Chief Digital Learning Officer at Embry-Riddle Worldwide, "Advancing technology-enhanced education with affordability, academic quality and student success at the forefront is what sets Embry-Riddle apart."

The 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking involved an analysis of some 1,500 online bachelor's degree programs, encompassing four general categories: student engagement (which counted for 35% of each institution's score); faculty credentials and training (20%); peer reputation (20%); and student services and technology (25%).

The ranking was only the most recent distinction earned by Embry-Riddle's Worldwide Campus.

In 2018, Embry-Riddle Worldwide's unique virtual crash laboratory and aerial robotics virtual lab received a CIO 100 award for innovative and transformative digital educational technology. A high-tech effort to help students feel connected with Embry-Riddle and persist with their studies earned a top honor for excellence in education from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Cooperative for Educational Technologies. Embry-Riddle also ranked #1 on a U.S. News & World Report list in 2018 that looked at 97 institutions offering online bachelor's programs for veterans.

Some 97% of graduates are employed or are in graduate school within a year of graduation, according to Embry-Riddle's annual alumni survey.

ABOUT EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIVERSITYEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University is the world's largest and most comprehensive institution specializing in aviation, aerospace, engineering and related degree programs. A non-profit, fully accredited university, Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 associate's, bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degree programs. For more information, visit www.embryriddle.edu.

