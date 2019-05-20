UST Global Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate...

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo...

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si...

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI...


UST Global Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

-  - Sajan Pillai Announces Plan to Retire as CEO; Will Remain on Board of Directors

ALISO VIEJO, California, May 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced today that Sajan Pillai is retiring as CEO of the company. UST Global CFO and President Krishna Sudheendra has been named CEO as part of the company's succession plan. Pillai, who has been with UST Global for over 20 years, will remain on the company's Board of Directors and be actively involved for the next one year with Krishna and the leadership team in support of a successful transition.

Pillai led the creation of a robust start-up ecosystem at UST Global investing in startups with an eye on innovation and will continue to focus on this through a new venture fund while serving on the Board. The ecosystem is a significant space for bringing innovation to UST Global clients and growth for the company going forward.

"At UST, I have had a very fulfilling journey advancing the passion of cutting-edge technology and innovation by bringing together startups and customers to create an ecosystem to provide value to them. To lead the exciting world of venture-driven startups, I would like to dedicate my time now to give back and to fulfill that passion, serving business and consumers globally. This will help UST continue its innovation journey on behalf of its customers," said Pillai. "I am very proud to have Krishna succeeding me in this role as the next generation of leadership for the company. He is the right person to spearhead the organization in its next stage of evolution."

As part of the company's succession plan, Sudheendra has served as President for the past year. During his 15+ year career with UST Global, he has successfully led customer and market expansion fueling industry leading growth of the company.  He was instrumental in securing private equity investment to power UST Global through its evolution. In addition to strengthening global operations, he implemented strong financial systems, governance and controls to optimize performance and productivity.

"This announcement is the successful culmination of a multiyear succession plan to select the best leader for UST Global. With a stellar track record as the company's President and CFO, we look forward to what Krishna will bring to the company as its CEO," said Paras Chandaria, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UST Global. "On behalf of the entire board, I thank Sajan for his leadership and his numerous contributions to UST Global's recent success. We appreciate his service and commitment to UST Global and will work together on future venture-driven endeavors."

"I am honored to be named the next CEO of UST Global, and want to thank both Sajan and the Board for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this strong organization and support our talented people as we continue to grow the company," added Sudheendra.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg  

Media Contact:Leslie SchultzUST GlobalLeslie.Schultz@ust-global.com+1 949-204-4892Suzanne DawsonS&C Public Relations for UST Global  sdawson@scprgroup.com+1 646-941-9140


in evidenza
Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

News e gallery

Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba
Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.