Cyberbullismo, 9 adolescenti su 10 navigano senza alcun controllo
Papa: religioni si impegnino di piÃ¹ per riconciliazione e pace
Spazio, Marte: InSIght completa il posizionamento degli strumenti
Sparatoria a Napoli, una 18enne colpita da proiettile vagante
Giornata mondiale contro il cancro, la fontana del Bernini a Roma si illumina
L'opera di Bansky semi-distrutta Ã¨ ora al museo di Baden Baden
Governo diviso sulla Tav, Ue: Italia rischia di perdere i fondi
Di Maio svela la "Numero 1", prima card per reddito cittadinanza
Appendino su caso Pasquaretta: "Sono serena e procederÃ² con il mio mandato"
Baglioni: il mio Sanremo "popolar-nazionale". E la Rai lo difende
Le Vibrazioni festeggiano 20 anni con un concerto evento
Di Maio presenta la prima card per il reddito di cittadinanza, lo speciale
Venezuela, Mattarella: Italia non esiti, condivida linea Ue
Sanremo, Virginia Raffaele: qui perchÃ© mia madre fan di Baglioni
Venezuela, Tajani: "Posizione Italia sembra un capriccio di una parte del Governo"
Venezuela, Tajani: "Riconoscimento Guaido' non rappresenta ingerenza esterna"
Somalia, almeno 9 morti nell'attentato a Mogadiscio
Angelina Jolie in Bangladesh per incontrare i profughi Rohingyas
A Palermo la memoria delle vittime di mafia Ã¨ incisa sugli alberi
Verdone presenta il libro di G.L. Rondi a lui dedicato: "Uomo importante, ha creduto subito in me"
Vakrangee Makes History by Setting GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Stores Launched Simultaneously on 14th January 2019

- Today, Vakrangee celebrates their latest feat of becoming the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Most stores launched simultaneously. Vakrangee has announced that it has entered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS by opening 1,107 stores at 11:07 AM on January 14, 2019. This is the highest number of stores opened anywhere in the world. It achieved this by beating the existing GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of Most stores launched simultaneously of 505 stores on October 29, 2018 held by Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD[TM]Ceremony Photograph: https://vakrangee.in/gallery4.php?id=156

These 1,107 stores were part of the 3,300+ NextGen Vakrangee Kendras, which were launched on January 14, 2019. These NextGen stores offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-governance, financial services and logistics. These NextGen outlets are spread across 19 states, 350+ districts and 2,000+ postal codes of the country, out of which more than 70% outlets are from Tier 5 and Tier 6 cities.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Founder Promoter & Executive Chairman, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are honored and excited to receive this certification from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. This global recognition is a validation of our belief and commitment to the transformation agenda to the NextGen Vakrangee Kendras. This record-breaking feat also showcases capability of our extended family of Vakrangee employees, franchise partners and vendor associates."

Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 operational outlets by FY 2019-20 and further enhance it to reach 45,000 outlets by FY 2020-21 and 75,000 by FY 2021-22.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator,GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, said, "We are delighted that Vakrangee have created a new world record by opening Most stores launched simultaneously. All outlets were collectively inaugurated at sharp 11.07 AM on 14thJanuary 2019."

"It is an honor to present Vakrangee Limited a certificate for achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. I am excited to announce that they are now Officially Amazing[TM]," he added.

About Vakrangee Limited  (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE) 

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products. Vakrangee has been at the forefront in financial inclusion space in India. It has signed 'Common BC' agreements with various public sector banks for offering real-time banking to unserved and underserved rurban population. In addition to banking, 'Vakrangee Kendra' outlets also provide insurance products, e-governance services and e-commerce products. For more info, visit www.vakrangee.in


I paesi più felici del mondo? Filippine e Ghana. La classifica

I paesi più felici del mondo?
