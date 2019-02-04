4 febbraio 2019- 18:20 Vakrangee Makes History by Setting GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Stores Launched Simultaneously on 14th January 2019

- Today, Vakrangee celebrates their latest feat of becoming the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Most stores launched simultaneously. Vakrangee has announced that it has entered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS by opening 1,107 stores at 11:07 AM on January 14, 2019. This is the highest number of stores opened anywhere in the world. It achieved this by beating the existing GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of Most stores launched simultaneously of 505 stores on October 29, 2018 held by Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD[TM]Ceremony Photograph: https://vakrangee.in/gallery4.php?id=156

These 1,107 stores were part of the 3,300+ NextGen Vakrangee Kendras, which were launched on January 14, 2019. These NextGen stores offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-governance, financial services and logistics. These NextGen outlets are spread across 19 states, 350+ districts and 2,000+ postal codes of the country, out of which more than 70% outlets are from Tier 5 and Tier 6 cities.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Founder Promoter & Executive Chairman, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are honored and excited to receive this certification from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. This global recognition is a validation of our belief and commitment to the transformation agenda to the NextGen Vakrangee Kendras. This record-breaking feat also showcases capability of our extended family of Vakrangee employees, franchise partners and vendor associates."

Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 operational outlets by FY 2019-20 and further enhance it to reach 45,000 outlets by FY 2020-21 and 75,000 by FY 2021-22.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator,GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, said, "We are delighted that Vakrangee have created a new world record by opening Most stores launched simultaneously. All outlets were collectively inaugurated at sharp 11.07 AM on 14thJanuary 2019."

"It is an honor to present Vakrangee Limited a certificate for achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. I am excited to announce that they are now Officially Amazing[TM]," he added.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products. Vakrangee has been at the forefront in financial inclusion space in India. It has signed 'Common BC' agreements with various public sector banks for offering real-time banking to unserved and underserved rurban population. In addition to banking, 'Vakrangee Kendra' outlets also provide insurance products, e-governance services and e-commerce products. For more info, visit www.vakrangee.in