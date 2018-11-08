Van Production Expands for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi in France

Pakistan, Asia Bibi scarcerata ma Ã¨ mistero su dove sia
Politica

Pakistan, Asia Bibi scarcerata ma Ã¨ mistero su dove sia

Amianto, Landini: subito risposte Governo in legge di bilancio
Economia

Amianto, Landini: subito risposte Governo in legge di bilancio

California, sparatoria in un bar: feriti. Morto l'assalitore
Politica

California, sparatoria in un bar: feriti. Morto l'assalitore

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Legge sarÃ  approvata subito ma avrÃ  effetti dal 2020"
Politica

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Legge sarÃ  approvata subito ma avrÃ  effetti dal 2020"

Scontro con Cnn, Trump revoca accredito al corrispondente Acosta
Politica

Scontro con Cnn, Trump revoca accredito al corrispondente Acosta

Sequestro record di eroina in un container al porto di Genova
Cronache

Sequestro record di eroina in un container al porto di Genova

Bonafede: stop prescrizione dopo primo grado per tutti i reati
Politica

Bonafede: stop prescrizione dopo primo grado per tutti i reati

Hera, Rossetti: "Abbiamo intrapreso un percorso digitale"
Economia

Hera, Rossetti: "Abbiamo intrapreso un percorso digitale"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro dicembre 2019 riforma del processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro dicembre 2019 riforma del processo penale"

MyBank, Ferrero (MyBank): "MyBank non Ã¨ solo pagamenti digitali"
Economia

MyBank, Ferrero (MyBank): "MyBank non Ã¨ solo pagamenti digitali"

Le microsfere 3M che rendono i veicoli piÃ¹ leggeri
Economia

Le microsfere 3M che rendono i veicoli piÃ¹ leggeri

EICMA 2018: tante novitÃ  in casa YAMAHA
Motori

EICMA 2018: tante novitÃ  in casa YAMAHA

EICMA 2018, intervista a Salvatore Nicola Nanni Direttore BMW Motorrad Italia
Motori

EICMA 2018, intervista a Salvatore Nicola Nanni Direttore BMW Motorrad Italia

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione
Politica

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali
Politica

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions
Politica

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions

FI occupa i banchi del Governo in Aula, Rosato sospende i lavori: "Inaccettabile"
Politica

FI occupa i banchi del Governo in Aula, Rosato sospende i lavori: "Inaccettabile"

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross
Motori

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi
Politica

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA
Motori

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA


Van Production Expands for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi in France

- - Industry-leading plant in Maubeuge to become the small van center of excellence for the Alliance with allocation of next-generation Renault Kangoo and New Nissan NV250

- Renault Sandouville Plant to produce a new Mitsubishi Motors van based on Renault Trafic platform

- New investment in manufacturing in France to expand production capacities for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, emphasizing the importance of France to the Alliance

Alliance Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn announced new van production for manufacturing facilities in Maubeuge and Sandouville, France. Maubeuge serves as Renault's small van center of excellence and Sandouville is the production center for the Renault Trafic van.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg )

By the end of the strategic plan, Alliance 2022, the Alliance aims to double annual synergies to €10 billion. To help achieve this target, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will accelerate collaboration on common platforms and common production facilities.

In the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Alliance Chairman & CEO Carlos Ghosn announced these new investments in France. They toured the plant and met with employees and also visited the plant's advanced training center.

"Groupe Renault's global van expertise is driving synergies across the Alliance to benefit all our customers. The Maubeuge and Sandouville plants provided the most attractive solution thanks to their competitiveness and ability to leverage Alliance common platforms. This year, Groupe Renault has announced a total investment in France of €1.4 billion to support two pillars of growth: pure electric and light commercial vehicles," said Carlos Ghosn.

The Maubeuge plant, which ranks among the most efficient plants in France, will serve as the manufacturing hub for the next-generation Renault Kangoo family, which includes electric versions. Groupe Renault is investing €450 million for Kangoo production over five years. In 2019, 200 workers will be hired in order to support the van expansion.

The Nissan NV250, a new small van based on the current Renault Kangoo platform, also will be produced at Maubeuge, beginning in mid-2019.

Furthermore, as stated in their recent joint press conference in Paris, the Alliance and Daimler are reaffirming their partnership. Renault currently produces the Mercedes Citan van at the Maubeuge plant.

Mitsubishi Motors also will benefit from Renault's van expertise, with the announcement that it will source a vehicle on the same platform as the Renault Trafic, built in Renault's Sandouville plant, for markets in Australia and New Zealand.


in evidenza
Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

Calciomercato Milan

Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato
Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.