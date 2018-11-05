5 novembre 2018- 16:22 Vascular Insights® Announces New Chief Executive Officer and President James (Chip) Draper To Lead The Executive Team

- Mr. Draper joined the Vascular Insights® team in January of 2014 as Vice President of Marketing. He has since contributed his years of experience in Leadership, Sales, Training, Strategic Marketing and Global Marketing to the expansion of Vascular Insights® into more than 40 countries around the world.

Prior to joining Vascular Insights®, Mr. Draper worked in multiple roles of progressive leadership responsibility at Covidien, Tyco Healthcare and Kendall Healthcare where he led the global expansion of the dialysis catheter portfolio. Prior to Covidien, he held leadership roles in executive search industry. A native of the Midwest, Mr. Draper holds a Master of Business Administration from Baker University and a Bachelor's degree from Rockhurst University.

Mr. Draper commented, "I am incredibly proud of the success our team has achieved to date, which is a true testament to the combination of a great product, focused intent, and strong drive. With excellent evidence and clinical programs in place, and our continued focus on identifying efficiencies in our global operations, I am confident that ClariVein® is well positioned to become a leader in the peripheral vascular device market."

Vascular Insights®, LLC engages in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices for the minimally invasive treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The ClariVein® device has been used in more than 160,000 patients globally with excellent published results.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Morgen Carroll, Global Product Manager or email at mcarroll@vascularinsights.com.

Contact Morgen Carroll, Global Product Manager

Telephone

International calls: +44 (0) 7484 136224

Inside the United States: (781) 733.7192

Address

1 Pine Hill Drive

Two Batterymarch Park, Suite 100

Quincy, MA 02169

Email mcarroll@vascularinsights.com

Website www.VascularInsights.com

