Venture Global Calcasieu Pass and TransCameron Pipeline Receive FERC Order Granting Authorizations

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia
Politica

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 
Politica

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici
Scienza e tecnologia

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione
Sport

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro discriminazioni
Politica

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro...

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore
Economia

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le partite"
Politica

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le...

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus
Scienza e tecnologia

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione"...

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu
Spettacoli

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018
Politica

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al Genoa"
Politica

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al...

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"
Politica

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"
Politica

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre
Politica

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio
Politica

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio


Venture Global Calcasieu Pass and TransCameron Pipeline Receive FERC Order Granting Authorizations

- "With our FERC order in hand and our project contracted with binding 20-year sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG, we plan to immediately commence construction activities in Louisiana in close coordination with FERC and other agencies," Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated. "This milestone is the culmination of years of effort, and we are proud of the excellent work done by our regulatory, environmental, legal and engineering teams. We are excited to begin construction of our Calcasieu Pass project and deliver low-cost LNG to our global customers in 2022."

The 10 MTPA nameplate Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from GE Oil & Gas, LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains. Venture Global has executed an integrated turnkey EPC contract with Kiewit to design, engineer, construct, commission, test and guarantee the Calcasieu Pass facility.

The company is also developing the 20 MTPA nameplate Plaquemines LNG export facility and associated Gator Express Pipeline in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The Plaquemines LNG facility received its draft Environmental Impact Statement on November 13, 2018 and expects to receive its final Environmental Impact Statement on May 3, 2019, according to the Notice of Schedule for Environmental Review issued by FERC on August 31, 2018. FERC has established a 90-day Federal Authorization Decision Deadline of August 1, 2019. Plaquemines LNG has executed a binding 20-year SPA with PGNiG.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system will employ a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility (on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico) and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility (on an approximately 630-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River). Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Cronache

Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli
Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.