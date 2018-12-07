Venture Global LNG and Kiewit Announce Execution of EPC Contract for Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Facility

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 dicembre
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 dicembre

Da Morricone a Sharon Stone, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda Bertolucci
Da Morricone a Sharon Stone, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda Bertolucci

Bertolucci, Sharon Stone: "Le sue opere entrano nel cuore della gente"
Bertolucci, Sharon Stone: "Le sue opere entrano nel cuore della gente"

Bertolucci, Sandrelli: "Difficile tuffarsi nei ricordi, ma siamo felici di essere qui"
Bertolucci, Sandrelli: "Difficile tuffarsi nei ricordi, ma siamo felici di essere qui"

Alitalia inaugura la nuova scuola di volo per piloti
Alitalia inaugura la nuova scuola di volo per piloti

Peppa Pig sostiene il Christmas jumper day di Save the Children
Peppa Pig sostiene il Christmas jumper day di Save the Children

Padova, tappa conclusiva del roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0
Padova, tappa conclusiva del roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0

Jovanotti trasforma l'estate in una grande festa sulla spiaggia
Jovanotti trasforma l'estate in una grande festa sulla spiaggia

L'Aeronautica militare ha presentato il calendario 2019
L'Aeronautica militare ha presentato il calendario 2019

Guasto al sistema fognario di Palermo, le strade invase dai liquami
Guasto al sistema fognario di Palermo, le strade invase dai liquami

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia
I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia

Ue, Renzi: "Sui tavoli europei Salvini non c'Ã¨. E' solo uno spauracchio"
Ue, Renzi: "Sui tavoli europei Salvini non c'Ã¨. E' solo uno spauracchio"

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born
Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio
In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio

Protesta studenti francesi a Tolosa, cassonetti a fuoco sulle strade
Protesta studenti francesi a Tolosa, cassonetti a fuoco sulle strade

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale
Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende all'ecologia"
Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende...

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"
Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia
Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia


Venture Global LNG and Kiewit Announce Execution of EPC Contract for Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Facility

- Co-CEO Bob Pender stated, "We are thrilled to partner with one of North America's leading contractors for our Calcasieu Pass project. The Kiewit team brings decades of construction experience, an unparalleled safety record, and on-time, on-budget execution of major infrastructure projects, including the Cove Point LNG export project in Lusby, Maryland. This partnership supports the continued timely execution of our strategy."

Co-CEO Mike Sabel added, "Kiewit is equally committed to our strategy of realizing the highest quality at the lowest achievable cost. They drive not only to execute but to continually improve and optimize their approach. Finalizing this contract, which meets our budget, schedule, and finance requirements, is one of the most important milestones to date for our company and the culmination of our development plans."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Venture Global LNG on this important EPC project. With outstanding commitment and talent, working together, this project will be a model for supplying low-cost, clean and reliable energy to the global market," said Bruce Grewcock, Kiewit chairman and CEO. "It's exciting to be asked to bring our extensive industry experience and capabilities to help Venture Global LNG deliver the Calcasieu Pass LNG export project safely, on-schedule and on budget."

The 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from GE Oil & Gas, LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains as well as a 5x2 711 MW CCGT to support the trains' electric-drive system. Construction of the facility will commence by early 2019 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the Final Order from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is currently scheduled to be issued no later than January 22, 2019.

The Calcasieu Pass project has signed binding 20-year offtake agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG. The company is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, which has executed its first binding 20-year offtake agreement with PGNiG. Venture Global LNG expects to take formal final investment decisions (FID) on both its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects in 2019.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system will employ a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility (on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico) and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility (on an approximately 630-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River). Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; industrial; and mining. Kiewit had 2017 revenues of $8.7 billion and employs 22,000 staff and craft employees.


Pamela Anderson contro Salvini Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Pamela Anderson contro Salvini
Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

