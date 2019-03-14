Venture Global LNG Announces Expansion to 60 MTPA, Expands LNG Process System Agreement with BHGE

Usa 2020, "Beto" O'Rourke lancia campagna per presidenziali
Politica

Usa 2020, "Beto" O'Rourke lancia campagna per presidenziali

Caso Diciotti, Grasso lancia spot "Se Salvini sequestrasse studenti?"
Politica

Caso Diciotti, Grasso lancia spot "Se Salvini sequestrasse studenti?"

Caserta: arrestato il proprietario dell'Interporto Sud Europa
Cronache

Caserta: arrestato il proprietario dell'Interporto Sud Europa

Aldo Moro, la figlia: vittima terrorismo o no? "Ne ho abbastanza"
Cronache

Aldo Moro, la figlia: vittima terrorismo o no? "Ne ho abbastanza"

Blackout Venezuela, Maduro: "Vinta battaglia contro attacco USA, rispristinata elettricitÃ " SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Blackout Venezuela, Maduro: "Vinta battaglia contro attacco USA, rispristinata...

Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Importante Ã¨ che squadra sia compatta non il modulo di gioco"
Politica

Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Importante Ã¨ che squadra sia compatta non il modulo di...

Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Buona predisposizione dei giocatori a fare quello che dico"
Politica

Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Buona predisposizione dei giocatori a fare quello che dico"

Clima, Greenpeace in azione in Val Visdende: governo bocciato
Cronache

Clima, Greenpeace in azione in Val Visdende: governo bocciato

Tajani su Mussolini, Verhofstadt: "Chieda subito scusa e ritiri affermazioni"
Politica

Tajani su Mussolini, Verhofstadt: "Chieda subito scusa e ritiri affermazioni"

Via della seta, Di Stefano: "Attuazione nel rispetto di regole italiane ed europee"
Politica

Via della seta, Di Stefano: "Attuazione nel rispetto di regole italiane ed europee"

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi
Culture

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera
Scienza e tecnologia

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia
Culture

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia

Brexit, Moavero: "Se Regno Unito chiede proroga dobbiamo votare sÃ¬"
Politica

Brexit, Moavero: "Se Regno Unito chiede proroga dobbiamo votare sÃ¬"

Meloni in Basilicata: "Regione manca di infrastrutture che trasformino potenzialitÃ  in risorse"
Politica

Meloni in Basilicata: "Regione manca di infrastrutture che trasformino potenzialitÃ  in...

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"
Politica

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi
Politica

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"
Altro

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"

L'acceso dibattito all'Europarlamento riguardo alle parole di Tajani su Mussolini
Politica

L'acceso dibattito all'Europarlamento riguardo alle parole di Tajani su Mussolini

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
Politica

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili


Venture Global LNG Announces Expansion to 60 MTPA, Expands LNG Process System Agreement with BHGE

- Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated, "With this expanded 60 MTPA commitment from BHGE, we can grow our business to meet the increasing demand for our low-cost LNG from our international customers.  Having fully contracted Calcasieu Pass and anticipating completion of Plaquemines LNG, we are pleased to announce this expansion to meet additional customer demand.  We believe our model of mid-scale modular liquefaction is the future of low-cost LNG production."

The 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass project has received all federal authorizations and the project's EPC contractor, Kiewit, is actively mobilizing pursuant to FERC authorization and plans to commence fully site activities imminently.  Under 20-year agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG, Calcasieu Pass will begin delivering US natural gas to the global market in 2022.  The 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project is expected to receive its final FERC authorization in August and commence construction in 2019.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system employs a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG is developing the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility (on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico), the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility (on an approximately 630-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River), and additional projects to be announced. Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.