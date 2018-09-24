Venus Medtech Launches Global Advisor Board to Target for International Market

Morrone: equo compenso per valorizzare i professionisti
Economia

Morrone: equo compenso per valorizzare i professionisti

Il momento in cui viene inaugurata la statua di Mandela all'Onu
Politica

Il momento in cui viene inaugurata la statua di Mandela all'Onu

Moavero: buon lavoro su manovra, volta a favorire la crescita
Politica

Moavero: buon lavoro su manovra, volta a favorire la crescita

Draghi: parole hanno fatto danni su costi prestiti in Italia
Economia

Draghi: parole hanno fatto danni su costi prestiti in Italia

Parla l'uomo rapinato a Chieti: speravamo di non essere ammazzati
Cronache

Parla l'uomo rapinato a Chieti: speravamo di non essere ammazzati

La perfezione del Rinascimento: a Milano la Cassetta Farnese
Culture

La perfezione del Rinascimento: a Milano la Cassetta Farnese

Beckham: vorrei Zidane come manager della mia squadra a Miami
Sport

Beckham: vorrei Zidane come manager della mia squadra a Miami

All'asta a Edimburgo la bottiglia di whisky piÃ¹ cara al mondo
Politica

All'asta a Edimburgo la bottiglia di whisky piÃ¹ cara al mondo

Dl sicurezza, Moavero: ''UE deve fare di piu' su migranti''
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Moavero: ''UE deve fare di piu' su migranti''

Donate alla Discoteca di Stato 3.000 canzoni storiche napoletane
Culture

Donate alla Discoteca di Stato 3.000 canzoni storiche napoletane

La Lettonia abbraccia il Papa: scommettiamo sulla fraternitÃ 
Cronache

La Lettonia abbraccia il Papa: scommettiamo sulla fraternitÃ 

Un doppio Michael Jackson sui muri di East Village a New York, il tributo al re del pop
Politica

Un doppio Michael Jackson sui muri di East Village a New York, il tributo al re del pop

Manovra, Di Maio: "Su rapporto deficit/Pil faremo meglio di Macron"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Su rapporto deficit/Pil faremo meglio di Macron"

I ricordi di viaggio, un'esperienza profonda che dura una vita
Economia

I ricordi di viaggio, un'esperienza profonda che dura una vita

Decreto sicurezza e immigrazione, Salvini trionfatore
Politica

Decreto sicurezza e immigrazione, Salvini trionfatore

Festival Internazionale, a Ferrara focus femminismo
Politica

Festival Internazionale, a Ferrara focus femminismo

DS Automobiles, Calcara: entro 2025 tutto full electric e ibrido
Cronache

DS Automobiles, Calcara: entro 2025 tutto full electric e ibrido

Liliana Segre: indifferenza Europa di allora, la stessa di oggi
Spettacoli

Liliana Segre: indifferenza Europa di allora, la stessa di oggi

Intervista a Marco AlverÃ , AD di Snam
Economia

Intervista a Marco AlverÃ , AD di Snam

PEUGEOT presenta le sue nuove motorizzazioni Plug-in Hybrid a benzina
Motori

PEUGEOT presenta le sue nuove motorizzazioni Plug-in Hybrid a benzina


Venus Medtech Launches Global Advisor Board to Target for International Market

- The Board will meet several times a year at Venus Medtech's offices in China and the United States of America. Together, the Board members will contribute their innovation, technology, clinical trials and therapy expertise and insights to Venus Medtech's research, development and commercialization of its products globally.

The Global Advisory Board members:

"The Global Advisory Board is an unrivalled team of interventional cardiovascular and structural heart disease therapies, whose insights into these fields will be a valuable input to our innovation and globalization of our products," said Eric Zi, CEO and Co-founder of Venus Medtech.

"I am truly delighted to be the member of Global Advisory Board of Venus Medtech. Venus Medtech has progressed with Venus valve systems both aortic and pulmonary, retrievable versions, which represents an extraordinary advance for managing patients with critical valvular heart disease in China. I am so excited that China now has entered the world stage of transcatheter valve replacement therapy and Venus Medtech has led the way," said Martin B. Leon, MD the Chair of TCT.

About Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. was founded in 2009, located in Hangzhou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (Binjiang), committed to the development and commercialization of minimally invasive treatment of heart valve disease. Venus Medtech is a leading heart valve developer in China，the transcatheter aortic valve, VenusA-Valve is the first transcatheter heart valve system approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). It has started a new era of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in China. Venus Medtech is also the first Chinese heart valve producer to carry out global research. The transcatheter pulmonary valve, Venus P-Valve's European Union (CE) clinical study was launched in September 2016 and will be completed within 2018. VenusP-Valve is expected to launch clinical research on FDA in 2019. Innovation leads the future, Venus Medtech will continue to focus on the research and development of structured heart disease medical device and market, accelerate China's innovation and benefit the world.

For more information, visit: www.venusmedtech.com.


in evidenza
Fashion Week, nuove tendenze Paillettes, biker shorts e...

Costume

Fashion Week, nuove tendenze
Paillettes, biker shorts e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.