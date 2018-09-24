24 settembre 2018- 18:29 Venus Medtech Launches Global Advisor Board to Target for International Market

- The Board will meet several times a year at Venus Medtech's offices in China and the United States of America. Together, the Board members will contribute their innovation, technology, clinical trials and therapy expertise and insights to Venus Medtech's research, development and commercialization of its products globally.

The Global Advisory Board members:

"The Global Advisory Board is an unrivalled team of interventional cardiovascular and structural heart disease therapies, whose insights into these fields will be a valuable input to our innovation and globalization of our products," said Eric Zi, CEO and Co-founder of Venus Medtech.

"I am truly delighted to be the member of Global Advisory Board of Venus Medtech. Venus Medtech has progressed with Venus valve systems both aortic and pulmonary, retrievable versions, which represents an extraordinary advance for managing patients with critical valvular heart disease in China. I am so excited that China now has entered the world stage of transcatheter valve replacement therapy and Venus Medtech has led the way," said Martin B. Leon, MD the Chair of TCT.

About Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. was founded in 2009, located in Hangzhou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (Binjiang), committed to the development and commercialization of minimally invasive treatment of heart valve disease. Venus Medtech is a leading heart valve developer in China，the transcatheter aortic valve, VenusA-Valve is the first transcatheter heart valve system approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). It has started a new era of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in China. Venus Medtech is also the first Chinese heart valve producer to carry out global research. The transcatheter pulmonary valve, Venus P-Valve's European Union (CE) clinical study was launched in September 2016 and will be completed within 2018. VenusP-Valve is expected to launch clinical research on FDA in 2019. Innovation leads the future, Venus Medtech will continue to focus on the research and development of structured heart disease medical device and market, accelerate China's innovation and benefit the world.

