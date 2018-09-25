Previdenza, Pagliuca: governo tolga doppia tassazione sulle casse
Versa Networks Partners with Mode to Enhance Flexibility and Reliability of Enterprise WANs

- SD-WAN has revolutionized enterprise connectivity. While many businesses rely on single-source MPLS for mission-critical connectivity, SD-WAN has total cost of ownership benefits (TCO) that mitigate high costs, inflexibility, and limited visibility. Enterprises need a flexible and economical end-to-end global network that preserves the SLA-backed reliability of MPLS, and extends the visibility of SD-WAN across the core of the network.

Mode's software-defined core network (SD-CORE) supports organizations as they move to the cloud by working with last-mile internet and SD-WAN to deliver end-to-end connectivity with the reliability and QoS of MPLS, the flexibility of a cloud service, and the cost of business internet. SD-WAN with SD-CORE enhances site-to-site, SaaS/IaaS/UCaaS, and remote cloud access.

The Versa Networks and Mode Partnership is an evolution of SD-WAN/SD-CORE integration. Atchison Frazer, WW Head of Marketing of Versa, said: "Our partnership with Mode is a natural progression in software-defining and transforming private networks away from inflexible legacy and hardware-driven WANs. The synergy of a cloud-native WAN edge and software-defined core enabled rapid integration between Versa Secure SD-WAN and Mode SD-CORE. We welcome offering a joint, cloud-native, software-defined private connectivity solution to augment legacy global WAN infrastructures for our Secure SD-WAN customers."

Paul Dawes, Mode CEO, said: "We are pleased that Versa Networks is our first partner in the Mode SD-CORE + SD-WAN Program. The program is designed to enhance any SD-WAN by extending its benefits to the network core, and onboarding is very simple. Our goal is for all SD-WAN providers to join this program and deliver significant benefits to customers who can deploy the world's highest-performing SD-CORE."

A demonstration of the Versa + Mode high-performance enterprise connectivity solution will be featured at the Versa booth (# 14) at the SD-WAN Summit 2018 Paris on September 26-28th.

Mode is a Diamond Sponsor of the Summit, and Paul Dawes, CEO Mode, will give the keynote address. In addition, Nithin Michael, Ph.D., co-Founder, will discuss the achievement of building the first autonomously controlled software-defined core (SD-CORE) network, and provide an in-depth analysis of Internet core vs. access performance.

About Versa NetworksVersa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com.

About ModeMode operates the world's highest-performing SD-CORE, accelerating the cloud transformation of large and mid-market enterprise by enhancing their SD-WAN, Cloud Access, Unified Communications, and Ultra Low Latency applications with reliable, affordable QoS connectivity and cloud flexibility. Mode is based in San Francisco, and backed by GV, NEA and The National Science Foundation.

Press Contact: 415-727-6309pr@mode.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701943/Mode_Logo.jpg  


