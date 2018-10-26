Migranti, Rossi sostiene Biancalani e domani incontra Lucano
A Roma l'esercitazione spettacolare del Gis dei carabinieri
Nove startup di LVenture Group protagoniste all'Investor Night
Erdogan: "Vogliamo sapere dove Ã¨ il corpo di Khashoggi"
In Veneto il paese del probabile presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro
I social e l'informazione: le macchine da sole non bastano
Libia, Conte riceve Fayez al Serraj a Palazzo Chigi
L'Italia e il Romanticismo, grande mostra su due sedi a Milano
DesirÃ©e, Salvini: "Beccato a Foggia il quarto stupratore"
Toti: Terzo Valico va avanti, nonostante braccio di ferro con M5S
DesirÃ©e, Raggi: non servono ronde, non credo a uso forza privata
Banche russe: su titoli reciproco interesse Italia-Russia
Manovra, Salvini: "Risponderemo alle richieste di Bruxelles ma senza passi indietro"
Jobfair, una finestra sul mondo del lavoro per i giovani talenti
Acqua generata dall'aria: Sharp porta in Italia Skywell
Allegri su Ronaldo, Formazione Anti-Empoli e Addio di Marotta
Ghostwriter, il marketing scopre l'intelligenza artificiale
I vestiti di nozze di Harry e Meghan in mostra a Windsor
Moody's, Meloni: "Non mi faccio spiegare l'economia a chi ci ha passato la malattia"
Centrodestra, Meloni: "Lavoriamo per un candidato condiviso in Basilicata"
VFS Global Signs Visa Service Contracts With Eight European Governments

- - Company wins contracts to provide additional visa services for the followingclient governments: Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania,  Slovenia, and The Czech Republic  

In August and September 2018, VFS Global signed eight contracts with existing and new client governments, to extendtheir visa service network. 

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )

As per the new contracts, VFS Global will now provide visa services for:

VFS Global plans to open an additional 97 Visa Application Centres to meet the requirements of the new contracts and offers applicants a convenient and easy visa application process in these additional countries. The rollout of all new operations is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

Said Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, "VFS Global is grateful for the trust and goodwill the European member states have placed in us over the years. With the recent renewal / extension of our relationship with eight European governments across multiple regions, we are pleased to offer our high quality visa services to many more visa applicants."

Chris Dix, Head - Business Development, VFS Global, said, "This has been a great quarter for VFS Global. Today, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 61 client governments, in large part due to our uncompromising approach to using technology as a key business driver, and constantly innovating so that visa applicants continue to enjoy streamlined and convenience visa services the world over."

About VFS Global  

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 2709 Application Centres, operations in 141 countries across five continents and over 182 million applications processed as on 30 September 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 61 client governments.

Media Contact:    Sukanya Chakrabortysukanyac@vfsglobal.com communications@vfsglobal.com   


