Viktor&Rolf Launch Spicebomb Night Vision, the New Eau de Toilette for Men

Boccia: sbloccare i cantieri per 400mila nuovi posti di lavoro
Economia

Boccia: sbloccare i cantieri per 400mila nuovi posti di lavoro

Messina: povertÃ  si combatte partendo da esigenze elementari
Economia

Messina: povertÃ  si combatte partendo da esigenze elementari

Centrodestra, Lupi: "Non mi entusiasma 'la gamba' della Meloni"
Politica

Centrodestra, Lupi: "Non mi entusiasma 'la gamba' della Meloni"

PD, Emiliano: "VoterÃ² Zingaretti, credo sarÃ  capace di stare alla guida mantenendo nostri principi"
Politica

PD, Emiliano: "VoterÃ² Zingaretti, credo sarÃ  capace di stare alla guida mantenendo...

Marco Granelli Assessore ai Trasporti Comune di Milano
Motori

Marco Granelli Assessore ai Trasporti Comune di Milano

Andrea Dellâ€™orto Presidente Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

Andrea Dellâ€™orto Presidente Confindustria ANCMA

Trivelle, Emiliano: "Soluzione del Governo Ã¨ pannicello caldo ma Costa ha fatto il possibile"
Politica

Trivelle, Emiliano: "Soluzione del Governo Ã¨ pannicello caldo ma Costa ha fatto il...

Sgarbi replica a Valentina Nappi... come pornostar fai cagare
Roma

Sgarbi replica a Valentina Nappi... come pornostar fai cagare

Rossopomodoro, spruzza deodorante su dipendenti stranieri: Ã¨ bufera
Milano

Rossopomodoro, spruzza deodorante su dipendenti stranieri: Ã¨ bufera

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Governo viola legge, noi pronti ad accogliere i minori"
Politica

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Governo viola legge, noi pronti ad accogliere i minori"

La democratica Harris lancia la sua campagna in USA: "America mai stata cosÃ¬ debole" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

La democratica Harris lancia la sua campagna in USA: "America mai stata cosÃ¬ debole"...

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia
Politica

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards
Spettacoli

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale
Politica

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open
Sport

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"
Politica

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona
Cronache

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre
Motori

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?
Spettacoli

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?


Viktor&Rolf Launch Spicebomb Night Vision, the New Eau de Toilette for Men

- Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision Male: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9laji_Hu5Q&feature=youtu.be

Viktor&Rolf is excited to announce the launch of Spicebomb Night Vision,their new fragrance for men. This will be available worldwide from January 26th2019. With the same sense of provocation with which Viktor&Rolf have defied the codes of fashion and fragrance, they are keen to present a new men's scent like a performance to modern voyeurism. Being watched is being tracked.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813293/Viktor_and_Rolf_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813866/Spicebomb_Night_Vision_Bottle_1.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813867/Spicebomb_Night_Vision_Bottle_2.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813868/Spicebomb_Night_Vision_Bottle_and_Pack.jpg )

First launched in 2012, Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb is an explosive and extrovert oriental, a woody and spicy composition. Today, Viktor&Rolf revisit their iconic masculine fragrance in a new opus: a green fusing freshness vies in the composition against the most charged black spices. Creating a sensual scent to seduce even in the dark, the perfumers Nathalie Lorson and Pierre Negrin of Firmenich, imagined a Fougère Woody, the masculine family of scents par excellence.

Viktor&Rolf describe the fragrance as containing notes of green cardamom, green mandarin essences and a Granny Smith accord that lift the edgy danger of the black chili accord and the dark virility evoked by black pepper, clove and nutmeg essences. A roasted almond trace warms the scent into its addictive side with tonka bean absolute and woody notes.

Turning Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb into a lights-out game of seduction, Viktor&Rolf create an Eau de Toilette that is as fresh as it is explosive, as sensual as it is masculine.

The Campaign  

The launch's campaign also brings to light Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision: a film by Inez&Vinoodh, starring Jacob Whitesides.

Filmed in a completely new light for Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision, Jacob Whitesides turns provocateur, flaunting the dangerous power of seduction, and what happens when the lights go out.

Filmed through the lens of a night vision camera, the musician becomes visible game in the dark. He is not filmed in secret. Interspersing footage of the watched with the watcher, his surveillance is desired. Filmed with multiple versions of endings, Inez & Vinoodh deliberately leave the viewer guessing who else is watching.

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision Woman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vKL35XPnjM&feature=youtu.be

#LIGHTSOFFGAMEON #SPICEBOMBNIGHTVISION @VIKTORANDROLF_FRAGRANCES


in evidenza
Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Isola dei Famosi 2019

Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa
E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.