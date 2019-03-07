Viomi Technology, in partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Cronache

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo
Cronache

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia
Politica

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa
Politica

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"
Cronache

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto
Spettacoli

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika
Politica

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"
Cronache

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"
Economia

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore
Politica

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI
Economia

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"
Politica

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"
Economia

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"
Economia

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech
Economia

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"
Economia

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"
Economia

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"


Viomi Technology, in partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper

- NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, in partnership with the International Data Corporation ("IDC"), issued a white paper today at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The white paper, entitled "Consumer IoT Outlook 2025," predicts six key trends in the consumer IoT market. 

-- Computing capabilities of Consumer IoT devices will increase rapidly. AI + IoT is the key to the future development of Consumer IoT, which is also the core element of smart home devices, and will drive the development of sensing technology, data acquisition capability and decision-making intelligence.

-- Different network protocols will work together as a hybrid network, providing stable and fast connection anywhere and anytime. The development of ad-hoc or mesh networks will help achieve stable and fast connection. In addition, the imminent 5G era will give impetus to connection anywhere and anytime.

-- Edge computing and local storage will be widely used on smart devices, improving computing efficiency and personal privacy. Edge computing based on local storage will improve computing efficiency greatly and the application of local storage on consumer IoT devices will enhance personal privacy significantly. 

-- Consumer IoT devices will have more open integration in terms of technology and scenario. Interoperability will be achieved by breaking the boundaries between products, platforms, and applications.   

-- Human-device interaction will be more user-friendly and feel more natural. The evolution of interactions will lead to more user-friendly and diversified ways, including but not limited to voice-, image-, face-, and touch-based interaction.

-- Smart devices will soon move into the stage of proliferation, leading to the emergence of related services and applications. The shipment volume of China's smart home device market is expected to reach approximately 300 million units by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2018, with appliances being the largest segment.  

Viomi plans to present the white paper at its product launch event at the Appliances & Electronics World Expo in Shanghai, China at 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 13, 2019. In collaboration with IDC at the event, the Company will share its outlook and insights for trends in the consumer IoT market through 2025.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832175/Viomi_White_Paper.jpg


in evidenza
Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo' Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Bufera sul reality di Canale 5

Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo'
Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.