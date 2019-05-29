29 maggio 2019- 15:22 Vistex announces availability of SAP S/4HANA® for rights and royalty management by Vistex

- Vistex solutions for SAP software are available as solution extensions to SAP S/4HANA. Now, Vistex extends its product portfolio with a centralized rights and royalty solution for Music, Media, Brand Licensing and all aspects of intellectual property rights industries. This rights and royalty management solution is specifically designed for businesses that use SAP S/4HANA and who require the management of contracts, rights, and royalties for acquiring, administering and monetizing of intellectual properties. Vistex's Rights and Royalty division has been recognized as an industry standard for more than thirty years. Building upon this division, Vistex expands its domain expertise as a leading provider of software solutions.

"Running our Rights & Royalty capabilities embedded in SAP S/4HANA leverages the expertise that Vistex has amassed over the decades, coupled with full pre-integration to the world's most sophisticated ERP solution. For the first time, our customers can manage, clear and report on all rights owned or administered by them, in a single powerful instance. We've worked closely with SAP to ensure that this is a game changer for the industries we serve," remarked Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights & Royalties for Vistex.

"Vistex is a key strategic partner for SAP. Vistex's integration with SAP S/4HANA addresses the most complex rights and royalties processes facing media and entertainment industries today as they move to a direct to consumer model and the associated explosion of data," stated Richard Whittington, General Manager - Media and Entertainment, Industry Cloud Solutions for SAP.

Vistex has a longstanding strategic relationship with SAP, offering a number of innovative solution extensions for SAP software. Vistex products are tested, validated, licensed and supported by SAP, and utilize the core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to help maximize customer investment.

About Vistex® Vistex is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Chicago. The company is a pioneer in enabling organizations to better deploy their products and services through Go-to-Market programs. The software and services provided by Vistex help companies increase revenue and reduce costs with their business partners by managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights and royalties. Optimized by industry and deployed on premise or in the cloud, enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into the full life cycle of program performance through strategy, software, implementation, execution and analytics services. Vistex Solutions for SAP software utilize the core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to help maximize customer investment. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

