'Ndrangheta, blitz della Finanza contro clan di Crotone: 35 fermi
Cronache

Pazzali (Eur SpA): 2018 in utile. Indicatori tutti molto positivi
Economia

Innovazione e lavoro: la Campania punta su ricerca e start up
Economia

Cardinale Parolin: dialoghiamo con tutti, perchÃ© non con Salvini?
Cronache

Il capo Raoni avverte: con Amazzonia scomparirÃ  l'intera umanitÃ 
Politica

Coez torna live a Roma con "Ãˆ Sempre bello in tour"
Spettacoli

Antiriciclaggio: gli intermediari si misurano con le nuove norme
Economia

Scontro Merkel-Macron sulle nomine dei vertici Ue, mandato a Tusk
Politica

Caso Rixi, Siri: "Non ci sono ancora sentenze, mi aspetto sia assolto"
Politica

Salvini: "Con Di Maio non ho problemi, scelgano i militanti M5s"
Politica

Ue, Giorgetti: "Aprire confronto, non solo recepire"
Politica

Dimissioni Di Maio, Salvini: "Se M5s vuole consultare la propria base Ã¨ libero di farlo"
Politica

Rossi lascia Mdp e torna nel Pd: "Ci sono le condizioni giuste per dare una mano a Zingaretti"
Politica

Un omaggio al 'capitano' Totti, il nuovo murales sui muri di Roma
Politica

Reddito Cittadinanza, Tridico: "Favorisce emersione lavoro nero"
Politica

Nomine Ue, Merkel: "Presto per parlare, tutti mostrino tolleranza e volontÃ  di compromesso"
Politica

Europee, Azerbaigian: ora partnership rafforzata con Ue e Italia
Politica

La rinascita dei caffÃ¨ perduti, Nespresso lancia Reviving origins
Economia

Bonafede: "Totale fiducia in Di Maio"
Politica

Avvocati, Mascherin (pres Cnf): "Lavoreremo a tutela delle fasce piu' deboli"
Politica

Vistex announces availability of SAP S/4HANA® for rights and royalty management by Vistex

- Vistex solutions for SAP software are available as solution extensions to SAP S/4HANA. Now, Vistex extends its product portfolio with a centralized rights and royalty solution for Music, Media, Brand Licensing and all aspects of intellectual property rights industries. This rights and royalty management solution is specifically designed for businesses that use SAP S/4HANA and who require the management of contracts, rights, and royalties for acquiring, administering and monetizing of intellectual properties. Vistex's Rights and Royalty division has been recognized as an industry standard for more than thirty years. Building upon this division, Vistex expands its domain expertise as a leading provider of software solutions.

"Running our Rights & Royalty capabilities embedded in SAP S/4HANA leverages the expertise that Vistex has amassed over the decades, coupled with full pre-integration to the world's most sophisticated ERP solution. For the first time, our customers can manage, clear and report on all rights owned or administered by them, in a single powerful instance. We've worked closely with SAP to ensure that this is a game changer for the industries we serve," remarked Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights & Royalties for Vistex.

"Vistex is a key strategic partner for SAP. Vistex's integration with SAP S/4HANA addresses the most complex rights and royalties processes facing media and entertainment industries today as they move to a direct to consumer model and the associated explosion of data," stated Richard Whittington, General Manager - Media and Entertainment, Industry Cloud Solutions for SAP.

Vistex has a longstanding strategic relationship with SAP, offering a number of innovative solution extensions for SAP software. Vistex products are tested, validated, licensed and supported by SAP, and utilize the core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to help maximize customer investment.

About Vistex® Vistex is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Chicago. The company is a pioneer in enabling organizations to better deploy their products and services through Go-to-Market programs. The software and services provided by Vistex help companies increase revenue and reduce costs with their business partners by managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights and royalties. Optimized by industry and deployed on premise or in the cloud, enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into the full life cycle of program performance through strategy, software, implementation, execution and analytics services. Vistex Solutions for SAP software utilize the core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to help maximize customer investment. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

Vistex and all Vistex logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Vistex Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

For more information contact: Alex Dehnert: alex.dehnert@vistex.com +1 847-490-0420

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
I big della Silicon da Cucinelli "Da me i nuovi Leonardo "

Economia

I big della Silicon da Cucinelli
"Da me i nuovi Leonardo"

