29 novembre 2018- 18:32 Vistra 2020 Report: Realising the Opportunities in a Disruptive Corporate Services Industry

- Vistra, a leading global trust, fund administration and corporate services provider, today released the eighth edition of its Vistra 2020 industry research report. The report reveals that the corporate services industry has never been so vital in underpinning globalisation, from the facilitation of cross border capital flows, to the provision of local compliance, legal and regulatory expertise to companies and individuals wishing to do business cross border.

"As the industry responds to geopolitical upheaval, as businesses and jurisdictions come to terms with the convergence of new regulatory frameworks, coupled with new technologies, the corporate services industry is rich with both challenges and opportunities," said Jonathon Clifton, Regional Managing Director, Asia and Middle East, Vistra. "In this environment, our strong view is that the global financial system is dependent on the corporate services industry in providing the infrastructure to enable global economic development."

Drawing on the insight of some 800 industry figures, this year's Vistra 2020 report identified three important trends that are defining today's corporate services industry:

Changing sector to meet evolving geopolitical system

Increasingly politicised regulations

In recent years, the corporate services industry has been subject to an extraordinary amount of regulatory change, which creates business opportunities to the industry that thrives on helping clients navigate a difficult landscape. Majority of the respondents (74%) are ramping up their investments in compliance and, as a result, will be able to demonstrate that they and their clients have nothing to hide, whether moving money across borders or establishing trading companies in new jurisdictions.

Unmet value and threat of new technology

Technological innovation is making impacts everywhere and the corporate services industry is no exception. With applications such as robo-advisory and biometrics pushing at the door - all of which could have transformational implications for the industry - businesses may be too relaxed.

Senior executives from Vistra outlined five predictions for the coming year:

Senior executives from Vistra outlined five predictions for the coming year: