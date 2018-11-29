Vistra 2020 Report: Realising the Opportunities in a Disruptive Corporate Services Industry

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Economia

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20
Politica

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini
Culture

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria
Politica

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia
Cronache

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani
Politica

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada
Politica

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump
Politica

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio
Economia

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire
Economia

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano
Scienza e tecnologia

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca
Politica

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine
Politica

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme
Politica

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile
Cronache

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"
Politica

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12
Economia

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini
Politica

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"
Politica

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"


Vistra 2020 Report: Realising the Opportunities in a Disruptive Corporate Services Industry

- Vistra, a leading global trust, fund administration and corporate services provider, today released the eighth edition of its Vistra 2020 industry research report. The report reveals that the corporate services industry has never been so vital in underpinning globalisation, from the facilitation of cross border capital flows, to the provision of local compliance, legal and regulatory expertise to companies and individuals wishing to do business cross border.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631530/Vistra_Logo.jpg )

"As the industry responds to geopolitical upheaval, as businesses and jurisdictions come to terms with the convergence of new regulatory frameworks, coupled with new technologies, the corporate services industry is rich with both challenges and opportunities," said Jonathon Clifton, Regional Managing Director, Asia and Middle East, Vistra. "In this environment, our strong view is that the global financial system is dependent on the corporate services industry in providing the infrastructure to enable global economic development."

Drawing on the insight of some 800 industry figures, this year's Vistra 2020 report identified three important trends that are defining today's corporate services industry:

Changing sector to meet evolving geopolitical system 

Increasingly politicised regulations 

In recent years, the corporate services industry has been subject to an extraordinary amount of regulatory change, which creates business opportunities to the industry that thrives on helping clients navigate a difficult landscape. Majority of the respondents (74%) are ramping up their investments in compliance and, as a result, will be able to demonstrate that they and their clients have nothing to hide, whether moving money across borders or establishing trading companies in new jurisdictions.

Unmet value and threat of new technology 

Technological innovation is making impacts everywhere and the corporate services industry is no exception. With applications such as robo-advisory and biometrics pushing at the door - all of which could have transformational implications for the industry - businesses may be too relaxed.  

Senior executives from Vistra outlined five predictions for the coming year:

For a more in-depth look at the Vistra 2020 report, please download the report at http://www.vistra.com/sites/default/files/vistra_2020_report_2018.pdf. For more information about Vistra, please visit http://www.vistra.com.


in evidenza
Due campagne e digital adv Balocco on air per il Natale

MediaTech

Due campagne e digital adv
Balocco on air per il Natale


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.