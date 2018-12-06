Vitality-linked Insurers to Get 100 Million People 20% More Active by 2025

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia
Spettacoli

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born
Spettacoli

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio
Spettacoli

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale
Spettacoli

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende all'ecologia"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende...

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia
Politica

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio
Spettacoli

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto
Economia

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia
Politica

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"
Politica

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"
Politica

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar
Culture

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico
Politica

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese
Politica

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m
Politica

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"
Politica

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in acqua
Politica

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in...


Vitality-linked Insurers to Get 100 Million People 20% More Active by 2025

- Building on the results of the largest behaviour change study on physical activity, Vitality and its global network of insurers have collectively committed to improving the health of millions over the next seven years. This is in line with the World Health Organizations' Global Action Plan on Physical Activity, which aims to address the dramatic growth in lifestyle diseases, caused in part by a lack of exercise.  

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8458751-vitality-insurers-people-more-active-2025/

Incentives and Physical Activity, conducted by leading independent research institute, RAND Europe, found an average 34% increase in activity levels of participants using Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch. The study examined the behaviours of over 400 000 people in the UK, US and South Africa.

Adrian Gore, Discovery Chief Executive and Vitality founder, revealed the findings to leaders, academics, and policymakers from around the world at an event in London. The study examined the effect of Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch on participants' long-term physical activity levels. Key findings include:

"This landmark study helps us understand how people can be incentivised to live healthier lives," said Gore. "The significance for individuals, the insurance industry and wider society is profound."

Vitality has achieved global scale through successful partnerships with leading insurers and the most forward-thinking employers around the world. These partners include AIA, Generali, John Hancock, Manulife, Ping An and Sumitomo Life, all of whom have committed to making 100 million people 20% more physically active by 2025.

Access more information on the study and the global Vitality network here.

About Vitality 

Vitality is a leading behaviour change platform which uses the power of incentives, data and behavioural economics to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives. The Vitality Group is responsible for the global expansion of the Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model using the capabilities of Discovery and its network. Vitality was founded 20 years ago by Discovery Limited - a leading financial services company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.vitalitygroup.com.

The Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch programme makes use of a comprehensive behavioural science toolkit, encompassing short and long-term incentives such as loss aversion and pre-commitment. Short-term incentives create a sense of immediacy, with members rewarded on a weekly basis for reaching their weekly goals. For a minimal upfront activation fee, members can reduce their monthly Apple Watch payments to zero by meeting their physical activity goals, including daily exercise and active calorie burn. The two components reinforce each other and create an ecosystem of behaviour change.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792822/Adrian_Gore.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8458751-vitality-insurers-people-more-active-2025/


in evidenza
Pamela Anderson contro Salvini Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Costume

Pamela Anderson contro Salvini
Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.