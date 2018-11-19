Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

WebNMS and Cyient Partner to Bring Innovative IoT-enabled Tower Operations Center (TOC)

- WebNMS (IoT division of Zoho Corp.), a leading provider of Enterprise IoT platform and solutions, today announced their strategic system integration partnership with Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, networks, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders.

The collaboration brings together WebNMS' scalable and high-performance, Internet of Things (IoT) platform and Cyient's expertise in network and operations management to enable efficient operations of the multiple cell towers from a single location. Cyient has operationalized an IoT-based TOC at their headquarters in Hyderabad, to provide 24/7 surveillance and remote monitoring of all the passive network elements on a cell-site. 

Cyient's TOC solution using WebNMS IoT platform will help tower management companies to optimize their asset utilization, reduce resource cost, improve operational efficiency by effective monitoring of power outages, and will significantly enhance site security. 

"IoT is changing the business dynamics in every industry. We are pleased to be partnering with Cyient in IoT enabling their TOC Solution that manages vastly-distributedtower infrastructure assets by leveraging the capabilities of our Platform. At WebNMS we are committed to enable our partners unlock the value of IoT and offer innovative solutions that bring digital transformation to their customer's business," said Karen Ravindranath, Director - WebNMS IoT.

"Cyient's deep domain expertise in telecom infrastructure lifecycle management combined with WebNMS' IoT technology will help increase operational efficiencies for our clients'businesses by tracking and managing their infrastructure assets more efficiently,"said Sanjay Krishnaa, Senior Vice President, Communications, and President, Asia Pacific at Cyient.

About WebNMS:  

WebNMS (IoT division of Zoho Corp.), is a leading provider of enterprise IoT platform & solutions that maximizes the potential of connected business infrastructure. WebNMS' IoT platform is designed to provide a scalable and secure framework for data ingestion, aggregation, device management, data visualization, and reporting thus promoting developer efficiency, minimize cost, and time to market. WebNMS provides an IoT ecosystem through its channel partners: SI's, developers, resellers, sensors & gateway manufacturers. WebNMS also offers ready-to-deploy IoT solutions for Energy Management, Remote Asset Management, and Fleet Management.

About Cyient:  

Cyient (Estd: 1991) (NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, network and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With nearly 15,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

Media Contacts:Sangeeta Priyadarshinisangeeta.nk@zohocorp.com+91-9176420297


