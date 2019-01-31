31 gennaio 2019- 17:39 WeDo Technologies Named a Vendor to Watch in Gartner Report

- WeDo Technologies recognized for its fraud management solutions

WeDo Technologies - worldwide leader in revenue assurance and fraud management, has been named a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's "Market Trends: Maximizing the Value of Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Automation in CSP Fraud Management" report*. This marks the third time in six months that WeDo Technologies has been cited by Gartner in its reports focused on fraud management, revenue assurance in CSP operations.

According to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA), global telecom fraud losses total $29.2 billion per year, with this number expected to rise with the growth of digital services and the Internet of Things. The Gartner report assesses areas within fraud management where communication service providers (CSPs) can achieve the biggest impact when investing in machine learning. CSPs are increasingly looking to machine learning and AI to help them improve fraud management, particularly as new digital services provide additional opportunities for fraudsters to exploit.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities are critical to mitigate the new fraud threats arising as telecom operators transform their business models. WeDo Technologies is pleased to be recognized by Gartner. . For the past five years we have invested heavily in in applying AI and Machine Learning to fraud management and revenue assurance, pioneering breakthroughs in automatic threshold definition and deep learning outlier detection - capabilities that will be vital to reduce fraud in the digital era," commented Rui Paiva, CEO of WeDo Technologies.

WeDo's risk management software, spanning fraud management, revenue assurance and business assurance, provide a comprehensive set of tools to support CSP's digital transformation strategies as they prepare for 5G and IoT. In addition to providing machine learning and AI capabilities, the RAID.Risk Management platform is an on-premise / cloud-based platform that provides CSPs with unrivalled scalability and flexibility.

About WeDo Technologies

Founded in 2001, WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management software solutions.

WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consulting to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently we count with over 200 customers, spread across 108 countries, with a network of 600+ highly-skilled professional experts. Our offices are geographically spread in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation.

With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as a constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

WeDo Technologies. Know The Unknown.

