15 gennaio 2019- 14:56 WeDo Technologies to Provide Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management Software to Cable & Wireless Communications

- New Deal Spans Seventeen Operating Units Across Caribbean, Panama and Bahamas

Today, WeDo Technologies, a leader in revenue assurance and fraud management, announces a new agreement with Cable & Wireless Communications, a multinational mobile and fixed line provider of video, voice and data services. WeDo Technologies will replace the Carrier's existing solution with its market leading RAID revenue assurance and fraud management software applications across the entire Cable & Wireless Group operations, which spans seventeen Consumer and B2B markets located throughout the Caribbean, Panama and the Bahamas. Cable & Wireless is part of Liberty Latin America, a leading telecommunications company with operations in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America.

"Today's communication networks are increasingly complex, and Cable & Wireless need a proven solution to defend themselves from constantly changing threats to their bottom line, support their extensive product line and equip them for the future," states Thomas Steagall, VP North America & Caribbean of WeDo Technologies.

WeDo Technologies' RAID software helps protect communications service providers by collecting, analyzing and monitoring their business application data on an ongoing basis, helping to improve corporate performance. It is the market leader, transforming data into valuable insights for revenue assurance and fraud management.

About WeDo Technologies

In the US since 2007, WeDo Technologies is the global industry leader for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management through Risk Management software solutions.

WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consulting to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently they have customers across 108 countries, and a network of 600+ highly skilled professional experts. Their office presence is worldwide, in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation.

With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

WeDo Technologies. Know The Unknown.

ContactsQUEXOR GROUP INC.Barbara Henrisbhenris@quexor.com Mob.: +1(703)470-9446Public Relations and Corporate Communications - WeDo Technologies Inez Corrêa de Sáinez.sa@wedotechnologies.com Mob.: +351-939650788