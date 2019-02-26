Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud Demonstrate Digital Transformation Enablement at MWC 2019

Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim
Politica

Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim

Bonisoli lancia #iovadoalmuseo: 20 giorni gratis l'anno nei musei
Cronache

Bonisoli lancia #iovadoalmuseo: 20 giorni gratis l'anno nei musei

Basta omofobia, Napoli con la Tarantina dopo il murales sfregiato
Cronache

Basta omofobia, Napoli con la Tarantina dopo il murales sfregiato

Pedofilia, Papa proibisce al cardinale Pell contatto con minori
Cronache

Pedofilia, Papa proibisce al cardinale Pell contatto con minori

M5S, si cambia. Di Maio: via il limite dei due mandati nei Comuni
Politica

M5S, si cambia. Di Maio: via il limite dei due mandati nei Comuni

Aereo British per Gibilterra in difficoltÃ  per il vento forte
Politica

Aereo British per Gibilterra in difficoltÃ  per il vento forte

Brexit, May offre tre opzioni con rinvio del termine del 29 marzo
Politica

Brexit, May offre tre opzioni con rinvio del termine del 29 marzo

L'appello di Liliana Segre: no a maturitÃ  senza traccia storica
Cronache

L'appello di Liliana Segre: no a maturitÃ  senza traccia storica

Continuano a Bari le operazioni per disincagliare l'Efe Murat
Cronache

Continuano a Bari le operazioni per disincagliare l'Efe Murat

Sardegna, Fratoianni (LEU): "Buon risultato della sinistra ma serve proposta competitiva"
Politica

Sardegna, Fratoianni (LEU): "Buon risultato della sinistra ma serve proposta competitiva"

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello
Spettacoli

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler
Spettacoli

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo
Cronache

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale
Cronache

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale

Amazon, Landini: â€œLivelli di sfruttamento assurdi, aprano trattativaâ€
Politica

Amazon, Landini: â€œLivelli di sfruttamento assurdi, aprano trattativaâ€

Area B, Fontana: â€œMilano rischia di diventare cittÃ  solo per ricchiâ€
Politica

Area B, Fontana: â€œMilano rischia di diventare cittÃ  solo per ricchiâ€

Pizza contro il razzismo a Napoli, da Sorbillo messaggio di solidarietÃ  e integrazione, lo speciale
Politica

Pizza contro il razzismo a Napoli, da Sorbillo messaggio di solidarietÃ  e...

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G
Cina

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G

Di Maio: "Basta denigrare M5s, orgoglioso di aver fatto steward"
Politica

Di Maio: "Basta denigrare M5s, orgoglioso di aver fatto steward"

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"
Politica

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"


Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud Demonstrate Digital Transformation Enablement at MWC 2019

- Themed as "Intelligence for the Future", Whale Cloud's exhibition aims to demonstrate a unique process of digitization through a combination of innovative approach, leading data-technologies and experienced practice to transform telco operators into data-driven digital powerhouses. 

According to statistics from OVUM, during 2012-2018, OTT (Over the Top) companies captured a share of 386 billion US dollars in revenue from global telecom operators. However, the process of digitization among operators remains slow. Thus, representing an opportunity for operators to increase revenues, refine operations, improve customer satisfaction and drive technological integration.

Drawing on 20 years of experience and technological advantages from Alibaba, Whale Cloud launched DTMM approach as a framework to fulfill this opportunity and accelerate CSP's digital transformation process.

Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International said: "One year after partnering with Alibaba, we have managed to fully integrate Alibaba's transformation strategies: 'Rich Mid-end, Light Front-end', 'Dual-engine Driven', 'One Data, One ID, One Service' with our business enablement solutions. Moreover, based on our deep experience we have distilled DTMM transformation approach. Through this map, we will accelerate operators' leap into the digital age and fulfil their transformation into carriers of the future."

Xianglong Huang, CTO of Whale Cloud commented about DTMM: "From the four dimensions of customer satisfaction, technology fusion, operation excellence and vertical innovation, DTMM defines five levels and 346 checkpoints, allowing a comprehensive evaluation of positioning, strategy and situation of the specific CSP transformation journey, and to define a clear transformation roadmap for technology-driven evolution". He also gave a speech on "Transforming Telecommunications with AI, Big, Data Analytics & Cloud Computing" at the Alibaba Summit, demonstrating how this integrated technology convergence will generate new business opportunities for telecom operators.

The newly introduced Digital Business Enabling Platform (d-BEP) implementing the DTMM framework includes a comprehensive support for digital channel management, smart customer service, operations and maintenance. It focuses on extensive utilization of cognitive technologies and automation, to enable 5G new business scenarios, and to foster the development of CSP's platforms for driving massive innovation and outstanding customer experience. 

Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud joint booth is 1A70 of Hall 1. For more information on Whale Cloud, please visit http://www.iwhalecloud.com/?_l=en.

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud Technology is a leading cloud computing technology provider offering cloud, analytics, and AI enabled solutions to telecom operators, enterprises, and governments. With more than 20 years of market experience, our digital solutions enable business, operations, and innovative solutions for customers in over 80 countries, supporting millions of users around the world. As part of the Alibaba group and an important partner of Alibaba Cloud's ecosystem, Whale Cloud has become a native cloud transformation provider, bringing our global intelligent services ecosystem based on web-scale technologies and a deep understanding of the orchestration of Network and IT capabilities to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826724/Whale_Cloud_Alibaba_Cloud_MWC_2019.jpg  


