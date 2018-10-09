Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Whale Cloud launches its new brand and plans to invest one billion yuan into technology research over the next three years

- A world-leading data intelligence company, Whale Cloud was founded in 2003 as the largest subsidiary of ZTE and has been involved in telecom data processing and ICT domains for 15 years. In early 2018, it became a strategic partner of Alibaba Cloud. Today, Whale Cloud provides digital transformation technologies and services for telecom operators, governments, and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions in the world.

"The center of the digital economy is data, and we believe we will outperform our competitors if we possess powerful data computing capabilities. The whale is a symbol of power and wisdom. Naming our company Whale Cloud reflects our mission of exploring unlimited data values," said Bao Zhongjun, CEO of Whale Cloud.

The slogan "Data intelligence creates unlimited possibilities" shows the company's unique position.

Reflecting on what it calls a unique position in the market, Zhou Yong, VP of Whale Cloud, added: "We are the only company with experience in delivering digital services to not only the telco industry, but in government and other industries. With the Alibaba partnership, we now have the infrastructure to leverage Alibaba Cloud technologies and our telco capabilities to expand our business from ICT to vertical industries."

Mr. Yang Ming, VP of Whale Cloud, shared the company's "321" strategy, which explains Whale Cloud's future initiatives to build its strengths in "3" areas, namely, technology, business model, and basic research, and focus on "2" prioritized market segments (enterprise and city) in digital transformation to serve "1" ultimate goal of creating value for their customers.

Whale Cloud has earmarked 1 billion yuan ($145.3 million) over the next three years for research into its core technologies. It also plans to launch an AI lab, a city brain research institute, and a cloud computing application development program to ensure continuous innovation and quick implementation of new technologies and products.

 


Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Costume

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
