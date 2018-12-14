14 dicembre 2018- 16:25 Wheaton Precious Metals Reaches Settlement on Canadian Tax Dispute Regarding Foreign Income

- TSX: WPMNYSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement with the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") which provides for a final resolution of Wheaton's tax appeal in connection with the reassessment under transfer pricing rules of the 2005 to 2010 taxation years (the "Reassessments") related to income generated by the Company's wholly owned foreign subsidiaries ("Wheaton International") outside of Canada.

SETTLEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

This additional service fee will result in increased income generated by Wheaton in Canada that is subject to Canadian tax.

After the application of non-capital losses, Wheaton does not anticipate any additional cash taxes will arise in respect of the 2005 to 2010 taxation years as a result of the settlement.

"The terms of the settlement are an excellent outcome for Wheaton and its shareholders," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This settlement removes uncertainty with the use of our business model going forward and puts the tax issue behind us so that we can continue to focus on what we do best: building and managing our high-quality portfolio both organically and by accretive acquisitions, as we did earlier this year with the transactions on Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine and Sibanye's Stillwater Mines. With the clarity provided by this settlement, I look forward to our company again being valued solely based on the virtues of its excellent portfolio of high-quality assets and strong growth profile over the coming years."

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on December 14, 2018, starting at 9:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the settlement. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 647-427-7450 Pass code: 8993966 Live audio webcast: http://www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in ten to fifteen minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until December 21, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 416-849-0833 Pass code: 8993966 Archived audio webcast: http://www.wheatonpm.com

ADVISORS AND COUNSEL

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to Wheaton.

End Notes[1] The application of the settlement to years after 2010 (including the 2011 to 2015 taxation years which are currently under audit) is limited to transfer pricing and will be subject to there being no material change in facts or change in law or jurisprudence.

