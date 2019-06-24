WHIMZEES™ All-Natural Daily Dental Treats Poised for Rapid Growth; Expands Its Netherlands-Based Campus with New Manufacturing Facility

Olimpiadi 2026, Conte: grande risultato, ha vinto l'Italia
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Conte: grande risultato, ha vinto l'Italia

Olimpiadi 2026 a Milano-Cortina, battuta Stoccolma-Are
Sport

Olimpiadi 2026 a Milano-Cortina, battuta Stoccolma-Are

Un Festival del cinema per festeggiare indipendenza della Georgia
Economia

Un Festival del cinema per festeggiare indipendenza della Georgia

Emis Killa, online il video ufficiale di "Tijuana"
Spettacoli

Emis Killa, online il video ufficiale di "Tijuana"

Dal 12 settembre in sala "Angry Birds 2", nemici diventano amici
Spettacoli

Dal 12 settembre in sala "Angry Birds 2", nemici diventano amici

Ilva, Di Maio: "Se si rispettano i patti non c'Ã¨ nulla da temere"
Economia

Ilva, Di Maio: "Se si rispettano i patti non c'Ã¨ nulla da temere"

Zoda mostra carattere con l'album d'esordio "Ufo"
Spettacoli

Zoda mostra carattere con l'album d'esordio "Ufo"

Sea Watch, Corte di Strasburgo chiede chiarimenti all'Italia
Cronache

Sea Watch, Corte di Strasburgo chiede chiarimenti all'Italia

Flat tax, Di Maio: Lega dica dove prende 15 mld, no a nascondino
Politica

Flat tax, Di Maio: Lega dica dove prende 15 mld, no a nascondino

Olimpiadi 2026, l'annuncio dell'assegnazione e esultanza sfrenata a Cortina
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, l'annuncio dell'assegnazione e esultanza sfrenata a Cortina

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Sono convinto che qualcuno gufava..."
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Sono convinto che qualcuno gufava..."

Ue, Barroso: "Abbiamo bisogno di un'Italia al centro dell'Ue non alla periferia" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue, Barroso: "Abbiamo bisogno di un'Italia al centro dell'Ue non alla periferia"...

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Ennesima danza macabra sulla pelle dei poveri"
Politica

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Ennesima danza macabra sulla pelle dei poveri"

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Vittoria di tutti, peccato qualcuno si sia sfilato"
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Vittoria di tutti, peccato qualcuno si sia sfilato"

Olimpiadi 2026, Majorino: â€œDobbiamo ringraziare il coraggio di Salaâ€
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Majorino: â€œDobbiamo ringraziare il coraggio di Salaâ€

Olimpiadi 2026, Majorino: â€œGrande scommessa che unisce tuttiâ€
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Majorino: â€œGrande scommessa che unisce tuttiâ€

Olimpiadi 2026, la vicesindaco di Milano: â€œDa domani saremo giÃ  al lavoro per andare avantiâ€
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, la vicesindaco di Milano: â€œDa domani saremo giÃ  al lavoro per andare...

Olimpiadi 2026, Milano-Cortina la sede dei giochi, esplodono i festeggiamenti a Milano
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Milano-Cortina la sede dei giochi, esplodono i festeggiamenti a Milano

Olimpiadi2026 a Milano-Cortina, esultanza delegazione italiana al CIO: "Poo po po po po poo po"
Politica

Olimpiadi2026 a Milano-Cortina, esultanza delegazione italiana al CIO: "Poo po po po...

Ue, Prodi: "Italia separata dall'Ue, non vedo dialogo"
Politica

Ue, Prodi: "Italia separata dall'Ue, non vedo dialogo"


WHIMZEES™ All-Natural Daily Dental Treats Poised for Rapid Growth; Expands Its Netherlands-Based Campus with New Manufacturing Facility

- TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHIMZEES™, the maker of all-natural daily dental treats for dogs and part of the WellPet family of natural pet food and treat brands, announced today the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Veendam, The Netherlands. The expansion and new facility support the WHIMZEES brand in its continued double-digit global growth as the category of all-natural doggy dental treats continues to boom. The new state-of-the-art facility was built according to the highest rating for manufacturing quality and safety and will enable the brand to double production capacity.

"We are poised for double-digit growth based on the popularity of our all-natural daily dental treats and the opening of our new facility supports our growing global demand and our commitment to providing the best, healthiest and most-fun dog products to the world," said Camelle Kent, CEO of WellPet. "We take our commitment to quality and safety very seriously and the new factory adheres to quality standards that go above and beyond the industry average."

The facility was awarded an "AA" rating by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the leading global brand and consumer protection agency. The rating, which reflects the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety, is the highest rating given to factories demonstrating exemplary quality and food safety standards—developed by food industry experts from retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations to ensure it's rigorous, clear and comprehensive. Earning the "AA" rating for four years in a row, WHIMZEES has furthered its commitment to bring healthy, fun dog products to the world in a sustainable, socially-responsible way.

WHIMZEES are sustainably made, equipment and new manufacturing techniques use forty percent less energy and enable ninety percent of waste to be composted, helping minimize the impact WHIMZEES has on our environment.

As part of the brand's growth, the company continues to invest in scientific research to demonstrate WHIMZEES' superior health benefits. Recent scientific studies show that WHIMZEES are two times more effective in reducing plaque than leading competitors1 and have a three times longer chewing time for three times more fun. Using limited, all-natural ingredients, WHIMZEES provide "Triple Care Dental Health" by helping to reduce (1) tartar, (2) plaque, and (3) bad breath.

WHIMZEES are currently available in 32 countries around the world, including North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Europe. WHIMZEES contain no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, wheat, grain, GMOs, or meat. To learn more about WHIMZEES, please visit www.whimzees.com.

About WHIMZEES: WHIMZEES, manufactured by WellPet LLC in Veendam, Netherlands, are all-natural daily dental treats for dogs with only six primary ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or meat. WHIMZEES are created through a patented design process at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is committed to delivering the highest quality products for pets. WHIMZEES is a Non-GMO Project Verified brand. WHIMZEES Brushzees shape also earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for tartar, which provides peace of mind to consumers that the product will help to control tartar levels on their pet's teeth. For more information, visit http://www.whimzees.com/.

About WellPet, LLC:WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®,  Sojos® and WHIMZEES®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us.

Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

1 Based on studies at an independent kennel.

 

 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927270/WHIMZEES_grand_opening.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927271/Camelle_Kent_CEO_of_WellPet.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464644/WHIMZEES_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Amori, tradimenti e colpi di scena Che coppie bollenti sull'Isola

Temptation Island al via

Amori, tradimenti e colpi di scena
Che coppie bollenti sull'Isola

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.