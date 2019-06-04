Ricci: "Per Eni mobilitÃ  Ã¨ fondamentale investire in tecnologie sostenibili"
Pagnoncelli: "Ricerca Ipsos ha messo in luce nuova figura del consumatore"
Noviello: "Per Eni rapporto con Associazioni consumatori Ã¨ solido"
Chiarini: "Impegno Eni Luce e Gas Ã¨ andare incontro a bisogno clienti"
Gattei: "Sfida Eni Ã¨ rispondere a fabbisogno crescente del consumatore"
30 anni fa il massacro di piazza Tiananmen in Cina
Premio Oscar alla carriera per la regista Lina Wertmuller
Liberazione di Roma, Raggi: "Trasmettere la memoria per combattere chi calpesta i diritti"
Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Codice Appalti, Romeo (Lega): "Chiediamo sforzo a Conte, troveremo una soluzione siamo fiduciosi"
Sblocca cantieri, Salvini: "Entro oggi pomeriggio accordo, si torna a scavare"
Sblocca Cantieri, Conte: â€œSuperemendamento presentato dalla Lega rischia di creare il caosâ€
Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace
Sblocca Cantieri, l'appello di Conte alla Lega: â€œMi raccomandoâ€
Talent garden, la start up del co-working
Banca Generali, Mossa: portare la sostenibilitÃ  al cliente finale
Ricette dâ€™innovazione con Banca Generali e Talent Garden in Cattolica
Cerimonia di benvenuto a Buckingham Palace per la visita di Stato di Trump nel Regno Unito
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Wind River and Airbiquity Team on Vehicle-to-Cloud OTA Solutions for Connected and Autonomous Cars

- Proper and proactive management of software over the course of a vehicle's lifecycle is becoming increasingly important to enhance performance, maintain value, and address safety and security threats. Using OTA, carmakers can securely transmit diagnostic and operational data and efficiently deploy software updates to mitigate recall expenses and enable new vehicle features.

Wind River and Airbiquity will provide the automotive industry with an open and flexible OTA solution combining market-leading software technology components to create a comprehensive, interoperable, pre-validated OTA solution backed by the expertise of two-industry leading software technology companies.

Wind River plans to contribute its Edge Sync, a highly modular, OTA update and software lifecycle management solution. Airbiquity will contribute its OTAmatic™ solution including OTA orchestration, campaign management, software and data management, and Uptane-based security framework capabilities.

An integrated solution combining Edge Sync and OTAmatic also has applicability to multiple non-automotive IoT sectors such as medical, industrial, aerospace, military, and telecommunications.

"Carmakers are facing pressure to introduce highly complex features and constantly provide more value. Advancing software management to securely address the entire lifecycle of a car will be an effective strategy to help carmakers deliver more and ongoing innovation while staying cost-effective," said Marques McCammon, vice president of Automotive at Wind River. "By teaming up with leaders like Airbiquity, we can help carmakers meet evolving customer and business needs."

"Airbiquity understands the market need for robust, secure, and highly scalable OTA solutions with proven interoperability from known suppliers," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, president and CEO of Airbiquity. "We look forward to bringing this joint OTA solution to automotive and other markets with a highly capable technology, marketing, and sales partner such as Wind River."

Edge Sync provides a market-leading performant solution to allow for rapid, safe, and secure updates to software and firmware to continuously improve the value of the car and customer experiences on a long-term basis. It also includes technology that enables the smallest differential update when conducting OTA updates. Keeping updates minimal reduces distribution time and cost, update transmission time, and memory required on automotive electronic control units (ECUs). 

OTAmatic is an industry-leading multi-ECU OTA solution that securely orchestrates and automates vehicle software updates and data management from the cloud. OTAmatic provides a sophisticated OTA service with highly refined vehicle and device targeting; discrete policy and privacy controls; customizable consumer communications; multi-layer cybersecurity protection; and solution deployment flexibility.

More information about Wind River automotive solutions and technologies is available at http://www.windriver.com/markets/automotive/.

More information about Airbiquity automotive solutions and technologies is available at http://www.airbiquity.com.

About Wind River Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the edge. The company's technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981, and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Airbiquity Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management with OTAmatic™. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Airbiquity, Choreo, and OTAmatic are trademarks of Airbiquity Inc. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jenny SuhWind River510-749-2972jenny.suh@windriver.com

Noel WurstAirbiquity904-673-4427media@airbiquity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892596/Airbiquity_Wind_River_Partnership_Logo.jpg


