Winner Of Three Audience Choice Awards PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Goes Global

- ANNOUNCING STARS OF HAMBURG PRODUCTION

NATIONAL TOUR BEGINS PERFORMANCES OCTOBER 2020 IN PROVIDENCE, RI

CELEBRATE 55TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROY ORBISON & BILL DEES' MASTERPIECE BY BRINGING "OH, PRETTY WOMAN" INTO THE SHOW

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announces:

The second international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open in 2020 on London'sWest End. Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, London'sPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. 

Today in Hamburg, Germany, producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduce the world to the stars of the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.  German theater stars Patricia Meeden, who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert, who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019.  Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019.  

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in RI.

The hit musical PRETTY WOMAN will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the world-renowned masterpiece "Oh, Pretty Woman", penned by Roy Orbison & Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the venerable track.   Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film.  "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, has broken the box office record four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, and is a three time Audience Choice Award winner (Broadway.com).  Julia Roberts attended the August 2, 2018 performance of the record-breaking musical. 

Visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Contact: Polk & Co. - Alex Seeley (917-261-3988)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg


