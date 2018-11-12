'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo
Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi
Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti
Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori
Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura
Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre
Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨ servita da lezione"
Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista
Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"
WiseChip Honored with Taiwan Excellence Award 2019

- WiseChip has won the Taiwan Excellence Awards for the third consecutive year. The Award judges products according to four categories: R&D, design, quality and marketing, and recognizes entries that perform well in each area.

The PMOLED display is available in varying sizes and easier to customize. Those great features make it popular and the top embedded solution suitable for portable, medical, industrial, and smart appliances.

To meet the growing demand for new types of smart devices which are transforming every corner of life: home, office, city streets and beyond, WiseChip launched the In-Cell Touch display product, which is a breakthrough in flexible display type by providing brand new enhanced user experiences.

Additionally, WiseChip will display its full range of displays which consists of transparent display, bendable display, full color display, area color display, monochrome display and newly In-Cell touch OLED Display at the MEDICA 2018 from November 12th to 15th, at booth (#Hall17-A82) of Dusseldorf Exhibition Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to garner a firsthand look at the diversity and innovation of Taiwan's electronics products.

About WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

WiseChip Semiconductor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, research and development of organic light emitting diode (OLED) products. The product line includes various types of OLED display – transparent display, bendable display, full-color display, area color display and monochrome display with wide operating temperature range. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan. To learn more about WiseChip, please visit the website at http://www.wisechip.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780331/WiseChip_Taiwan_Excellence_Award_2019.jpg


Single day, Alibaba da record Vendite per 31 mld dollari

