10 ottobre 2018- 18:47 WISPA Members Vote Cambium Networks Winner for Top Industry Award

- ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, was awarded Manufacturer of the Year as voted by the members of the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA). Cambium Networks has now won this award two years in a row.

"Wireless ISP's are on the leading edge in providing broadband connectivity around the world. We are honored to be recognized by our network operator customers. Their insights and feedback on our technology have been instrumental in developing our 'wireless fabric' of end-to-end affordable, high-quality wireless solutions that bring an intelligent edge to their networks," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks.

"To meet the end customer demand for bandwidth, WISPs need to deliver more throughput in less spectrum," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Cambium Networks. "We are pleased to receive this recognition. Our most recent product launches demonstrate to WISPs around the world that Cambium Networks continues to invest in developing new solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity to connect people, places and things."

Cambium Networks is demonstrating its solutions at WISPAPALOOZA in Las Vegas this week, in booth #635.

About Cambium Networks Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

