With exports to 77 countries, world-leading e-scooter manufacturer Yadea draws crowds at EICMA 2018 with the new G5

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione
Politica

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali
Politica

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions
Politica

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross
Motori

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi
Politica

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA
Motori

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA

Droga e armi, scacco matto al Tufello, nuovo fortino dei narcos alla romana
Roma

Droga e armi, scacco matto al Tufello, nuovo fortino dei narcos alla romana

Champions League, Mourinho: il mio gesto non era un insulto
Sport

Champions League, Mourinho: il mio gesto non era un insulto

Conai, Quagliuolo: Italia eccellenza riciclo, ma ancora criticitÃ 
Economia

Conai, Quagliuolo: Italia eccellenza riciclo, ma ancora criticitÃ 

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 9 novembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 9 novembre

Consorzio CBI presenta CBI GLOBE: ecosistema per le informazioni
Economia

Consorzio CBI presenta CBI GLOBE: ecosistema per le informazioni

Nasce PostePay Connect: convergenza tra pagamenti e mobile
Economia

Nasce PostePay Connect: convergenza tra pagamenti e mobile

Usa 2018, Trump: "Ora i democratici verranno da me e negozieremo"
Politica

Usa 2018, Trump: "Ora i democratici verranno da me e negozieremo"

Scuola, Bussetti: velocizzeremo iter per diventare insegnanti
Cronache

Scuola, Bussetti: velocizzeremo iter per diventare insegnanti

Referendum Atac, Riccardo Magi: un sÃ¬ per esprimere il disagio
Cronache

Referendum Atac, Riccardo Magi: un sÃ¬ per esprimere il disagio

Acqua bene primario, a Ecomondo l'esperienza di Culligan
Economia

Acqua bene primario, a Ecomondo l'esperienza di Culligan

Governo, Di Battista: "Va capito se Lega pensa al Paese o ad Arcore"
Politica

Governo, Di Battista: "Va capito se Lega pensa al Paese o ad Arcore"

Ambiente, Ronchi: bene riciclo rifiuti, ora salto qualitÃ 
Cronache

Ambiente, Ronchi: bene riciclo rifiuti, ora salto qualitÃ 

Referendum Atac, Pagano: "no", Atac sia un vero ente pubblico
Cronache

Referendum Atac, Pagano: "no", Atac sia un vero ente pubblico

TAV, Appendino "Rispetto protesta, la mia porta e' sempre aperta"
Politica

TAV, Appendino "Rispetto protesta, la mia porta e' sempre aperta"


With exports to 77 countries, world-leading e-scooter manufacturer Yadea draws crowds at EICMA 2018 with the new G5

- A global leader in e-scooters and a sponsor of the 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup, Yadea has launched several high-end intelligent lithium-ion e-scooters that have become standard bearers in the market, backed by proprietary technologies and designs that are in full compliance with internationally-recognized standards. Yadea has become integrated into the world's top-quality supply chains and made sure that only the best that today's technology can offer is applied to every part and detail to create a world-leading product mix of e-scooters.

With the G5, Yadea went for an entirely new design concept that allowed for the leveraging of the latest in terms of smart technologies and performance optimization. The vehicle is equipped with the firm's proprietary GTR3.0 high-performance electric motor, a new-generation Panasonic high-energy power lithium battery and battery management system backed by Panasonic-certified battery PACK technology that prevents deterioration of the battery module, extends service life, and assures stable delivery of output power. The battery can be recharged 800 times before needing to be replaced, and each full charge provides the G5 with a range of up to 120km.

Other features include the same motorcycle hydraulic damping system found in top-of-the-line international brand motorcycles, a high-quality cold-rolled structural steel frame, ultra-quiet double-pump opposed piston type disc brakes, and, for the first time in any Yadea vehicle, the same run-flat tires installed on cars.

Disruptive innovation defines the vehicle's intelligent hardware and software: a 7" ultra-thin (14mm) thin-film-transistor (TFT) full color liquid crystal display (LCD) instrument panel. An intelligent app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone allows the rider to remotely check the condition of the vehicle, look up the vehicle's specifications, undertake troubleshooting in case of malfunction or to locate the vehicle if lost. The e-scooter has keyless access with touch button start along with an array of other intelligent controls.

As the largest e-scooter maker in China, Yadea was invited to participate in EICMA, an international, market-oriented, professional trade fair where the latest advances in vehicles technologies, materials and processes will be on display to the world, opening a new channel where fans of every kind of two-wheeled vehicle can learn about and appreciate what China has to offer. The event is also an opportunity to showcase China's leadership in high-end manufacturing.

In China's e-scooter industry, Yadea has always played the role of innovation leader. Each of the maker's product and technology releases established new quality standards. The G5 was no different, most notably in the uniqueness of the design. All indications point to this new-generation intelligent Li-Ion battery lightweight e-scooter to be a model of epoch-making significance, setting a new standard for the e-scooter segment of the EV sector.

Yadea is recognized in China as the leading brand when it comes to e-scooters. In 2018, the firm's extensive lineup of e-scooters are sold in 77 countries, including the US and Germany, with annual global sales exceeding 4 million units, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the world total. There is good likelihood that Yadea will collaborate with global leading industrial design teams to take the level of creativity in product design and quality to a new level. At the same time, in a move to stake a strong market position in global markets, flagship showrooms are planned in New York and other cities around the world. Yadea, already the established leading brand within the industry in its domestic market, not only gives the sector a new opportunity to further grow and enlarge its footprint, but also an opportunity for the e-scooter maker to leverage the event as a showcase for where China's high-end manufacturing is today, and what can be expected of it in the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781482/Yadea_COO.jpg


in evidenza
Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni "Non si suicidò solo perché..."

Costume

Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni
"Non si suicidò solo perché..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.