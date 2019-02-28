With win-win cooperation, Gosuncn continues to strengthen the layout of European market

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura
Politica

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione
Cronache

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook
Economia

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi
Spettacoli

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"
Politica

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri
Politica

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z
Economia

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"
Spettacoli

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"
Politica

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio
Cronache

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2
Economia

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi
Politica

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"
Spettacoli

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro
Scienza e tecnologia

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana
Cronache

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco
Spettacoli

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi
Politica

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto
Economia

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto


With win-win cooperation, Gosuncn continues to strengthen the layout of European market

- Media Microcomputer and Acquaviva Group have plenty of industry experience in the Spanish and Italian markets. Through the cooperation, Gosuncn will provide complete "IoT module + terminal product and technical service" capabilities and explore the European IoT market to achieve mutual benefits.

According to the latest forecast report of IDC, the total expenditure of the European IoT solutions will maintain a double-digit annual growth rate during 2017-2022. It is estimated that the revenue of the European IoT market will witness a year-on-year growth by 19.8% in 2019 and reach USD 171 billion. In particular, the expenditure of the IoT connection will be up to USD 10 billion in 2019. European, Chinese and North American markets have become the most active regions for the global IoT connection.

In 2013, Gosuncn launched the European market expansion plan to continuously strengthen the cooperation process with European operators, distributors and industry customers; cooperate with Dutch and Italian power companies to provide communication modules and terminals for the power industry; cooperate with TSP OCTO to provide connected car equipment; cooperate with Italian telecom operators to provide CPE products; and launch 4G OBD products with Deutsche Telekom. It cooperated with channel distributors from Germany, Italy, Turkey, France, Spain and Sweden to expand the IoT business to the whole European market. The revenues from overseas markets dominated by Europe and North America have already accounted for more than 50% of the company's share. Gosuncn has become an important player in the global IoT market.

In February 2019, Gosuncn and a number of partners in the eco-chain attended MWC Barcelona and Embedded World Germany to demonstrate the complete IoT communication products and solution capability. With the channel expansion in the European market and the continued enhancement of localization service capability, Gosuncn will bring more, smarter, safer and more reliable wireless connectivity and services to channel distributors, industry customers, mobile operators and service providers. It is committed to becoming a pioneer in the IoT industry.  

 


in evidenza
Luke Perry colpito da ictus Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Ansia per l'attore di Beverly Hills

Luke Perry colpito da ictus
Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.