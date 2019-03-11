Ethiopian, bandiere a mezz'asta a Palermo per l'assessore Tusa
WizKids Partners with Vallejo Paints, Announces Upcoming WizKids Paint Line

- The first release as part of this partnership will be an all-new line of custom WizKids Paints. These paints will be specially formulated and will be available in colors specifically designed to complement WizKids iconic unpainted miniatures lines.

"With more than 50 years in the industry, Vallejo stands out as one of the most popular and high-quality brands of hobby paint in the industry. A leader in this field, they were the first to introduce acrylic colors for miniatures," said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. "We are looking forward to learning new techniques and innovating with Vallejo on new products and programs."

Vallejo's WizKids line of paints will be released in late 2019 and will feature all-new colors that are perfect for hobbyists to enjoy as they create their most immersive miniatures yet!

"We are very proud to be entering this new venture with WizKids," said Alex Vallejo, CEO at Vallejo.

About WizKidsWizKids/NECA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NECA, is a New Jersey-based game developer and publisher dedicated to creating games driven by imagination. WizKids first pioneered the Combat Dial system featured in HeroClix, the leading collectible miniatures game on the market, with over 750 million miniature game figures sold worldwide.

Learn more: www.wizkids.com.

Media Contact:press@wizkids.com

Distribution Inquiries:orders@wizkids.com

About VallejoVallejo Hobby Colors,a family owned company, was established in 1965 in N.J. USA. In 1969 the company moved to Barcelona Spain. Since 1970, Vallejo has specialized in the manufacture of acrylic colors for fine arts and hobby and In the nineties the company released the first hobby ranges; Vallejo was the first to promote the use of water-based acrylics for painting miniatures.

Acrylicos Vallejo currently produces several lines of specific colors for model painters in all categories, such as Model Color, ideal for brush-on techniques, Model Air for airbrushing, Game Color for table top figures, and several exclusive color ranges for historical and fantasy figures, as well as colors for AFV, Aircraft, Diorama Effects, etc. Vallejo's most valued asset is the experience and accumulated know-how of 50 years in the industry, and the commitment to continue offering products of exceptional quality.

Learn more: www.acrylicosvallejo.com  Distribution Inquiries: customerservice@acrylicosvallejo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696661/WizKids_Logo.jpg


