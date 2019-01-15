15 gennaio 2019- 14:54 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Launch New Mobile App, Developed By YinzCam

- Available for iOS and Android devices, the mobile app is YinzCam's first for an English Premier League club, and provides a wealth of match-day features, including team line-ups, live stats, live audio match commentary (in English and Spanish), video interviews, highlights, match-day push-notifications and even real-time weather reports from stadiums across the UK. Supporters can also purchase tickets directly through the app for Wolves matches or order team merchandise through the Molineux Megastore.

"We are delighted to have launched the club's first mobile application," said Russell Jones, Wolves FC's Head of Marketing. "The app offers fans a convenient way to stay connected with the club, wherever they are in the world.

"We are working in partnership with YinzCam on a 12-month roll-out strategy, which will see exciting innovative features released to enhance our mobile offering every month."

The club has also introduced an augmented-reality feature within the app. Halloween themed AR masks were a particular winner with fans and players, who enjoyed sharing the results across social media.

Wolves FC has plans to introduce additional AR features and more innovative features together with YinzCam, including interactive man-of-the-match polls, museum audio tours and a prediction game.

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 180 mobile apps for teams, leagues, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 55 million app installs.

"We are thrilled to add the Wolves to our YinzCam family," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam. "It has been a great collaborative experience to craft the Wolves app user interface and features with a view to what club supporters want on match-day. And we look forward to working closely with the Wolves to implement their creative concepts as the app evolves over the months and years to come."

YinzCam.com | @yinzcam

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807677/wolves_app_new_ID_62efbb5615a6.mp4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609505/YinzCam_Logo.jpg