Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Vita sulla Luna, germogliano semi di cotone della missione cinese
Matera raccontata dalla sua gente: un film che ascolta i Sassi
Crozza-Salvini: mi vesto anche da finanziere, anzi meglio di no
Del Corno: "Fondamentale l'accompagnamento all'esercizio della professione"
Malin (CheBanca!): "Orgogliosi di sostenere giovani di talento"
Shoah, ripristinate le pietre di inciampo rubate nel quartiere Monti a Roma
Frosini (Conservatorio): "La nostra nuova Orchestra Ã¨ una compagine fissa"
Roghi tossici, 15 arresti e 57 indagati. Presa la banda dei rom ladri d'auto
Immigrazione clandestina, 3.000 euro a tratta: 14 fermi a Palermo
L'ultima stagione de Il Trono di Spade, svelata la data d'uscita
Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: ''Analisi costi benefici affidata ad UniversitÃ . Vorrei Bocconi come Expo''
Olimpiadi invernali, Zaia: ''Governo non ci ha mai abbandonato''
Smantellata la banda che gestiva lo spaccio di marijuana a Bronte
Caos nei cieli in Germania: 570 voli cancellati per sciopero
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte accolto in Niger
Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "Telefonata con Raggi? E' stata molto cordiale"
Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "C'Ã¨ stato un malinteso, ho chiarito con la Raggi"
Discarica abusiva a Napoli: 20 tonnellate di rifiuti speciali
Tuc, startup italiana connette e personalizza l'auto del futuro
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Launch New Mobile App, Developed By YinzCam

- Available for iOS and Android devices, the mobile app is YinzCam's first for an English Premier League club, and provides a wealth of match-day features, including team line-ups, live stats, live audio match commentary (in English and Spanish), video interviews, highlights, match-day push-notifications and even real-time weather reports from stadiums across the UK. Supporters can also purchase tickets directly through the app for Wolves matches or order team merchandise through the Molineux Megastore.

"We are delighted to have launched the club's first mobile application," said Russell Jones, Wolves FC's Head of Marketing. "The app offers fans a convenient way to stay connected with the club, wherever they are in the world.

"We are working in partnership with YinzCam on a 12-month roll-out strategy, which will see exciting innovative features released to enhance our mobile offering every month."

The club has also introduced an augmented-reality feature within the app. Halloween themed AR masks were a particular winner with fans and players, who enjoyed sharing the results across social media.

Wolves FC has plans to introduce additional AR features and more innovative features together with YinzCam, including interactive man-of-the-match polls, museum audio tours and a prediction game.

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 180 mobile apps for teams, leagues, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 55 million app installs.

"We are thrilled to add the Wolves to our YinzCam family," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam. "It has been a great collaborative experience to craft the Wolves app user interface and features with a view to what club supporters want on match-day. And we look forward to working closely with the Wolves to implement their creative concepts as the app evolves over the months and years to come."

YinzCam.com | @yinzcam

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807677/wolves_app_new_ID_62efbb5615a6.mp4  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609505/YinzCam_Logo.jpg 

 


