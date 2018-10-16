Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri
Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"
A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"
Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"
Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"
Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"
19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"
Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"
Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil
Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari
Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"
Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"
EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia
EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA
EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA
Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"
Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in pericolo"
15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"
Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti
World Canal Cities Forum Held in China: Yangzhou Grand Canal May Become a World Model

- The World Canal Cities Forum serves as a portal through which to gain insight concerning the role that canals have played in the course of human civilization, doing so through the depiction of historical relics, human landscapes, folk customs and traditional life worldwide. This year's session enjoyed record-setting attendance of more than 400 attendees. Important figures and distinguished guests were invited to address the audience on such issues as environmental protection, biodiversity, urban construction and cultural heritage in canal cities worldwide. Thus they expounded on the issues of sustainable development, protection, cultural bequests, tourism development and cooperation with respect to the world's canals. In doing so, they described the importance of international friendship and mutual trust as the means to ensure a new era for the world's canals.

WCCO is a nonprofit international organization freely established by the world's canal cities and related economic and cultural institutions. With the canal as a common avenue, it pursues cooperation on the world's canal-city project, sharing experience in the development of canal culture while facilitating economic exchanges between canal cities for more mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. It provides an impetus for the world's canals to cut a new path. In the process it shows the world a fabled canal of China; one that has been reborn with a prosperous outlook.

 


