World Congress of Cardiology & Cardiovascular Health 2018 Opens in Dubai

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


World Congress of Cardiology & Cardiovascular Health 2018 Opens in Dubai

- In Dubai today, cardiologists, researchers, policymakers and health leaders came together at the launch of the World Heart Federation's World Congress of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Health 2018.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794050/World_Heart_Federation_Logo.jpg )

WCC 2018 has the privilege of convening leading figures in cardiovascular health to share ground-breaking research and technologies, offering a truly global perspective on the challenges of bringing heart health to national agendas and reducing the global burden of cardiovascular disease.

Professor David Wood, President, WHF: "In this WHF's 40th anniversary year, WCC 2018 is a chance to celebrate the contribution our leadership has made in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Thanks to our and our Members' work and dedication, the cardiovascular health of countless people around the world has been improved. But the fight for prevention and control of CVD continues and our Congress plays an important part in this."

At WCC 2018 today, the WHF Inaugural Awards also honoured the following leading names in cardiovascular health:

• Life Time Achievement Award

Antonio Bayés De Luna 

• Advocacy Award in Cardiovascular Health

Judith Mackay 

Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Cardiovascular Health

Sir Richard Peto and Alan Lopez  

Best Global Heart Paper

Andrew Moran 

WCC Special Recognition: Endowment Fund

Salim Yusuf 

Sir Richard Peto, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology, University of Oxford and Alan Lopez, Melbourne Laureate Professor, University of Melbourne: "We are delighted the World Heart Federation has chosen to recognize epidemiologists such as us who work on the consequences of smoking, and a tobacco control advocate who works on the control of smoking."

Judith Mackay, Director, Asian Consultancy on Tobacco Control and Senior Policy Advisor, WHO: "The massive mortality from smoking can be prevented more effectively in the corridors of power than in the corridors of clinics, with political will the key ingredient. There is plenty left to do, and the awards to Richard, Alan and myself provide welcome confirmation of the World Heart Federation's support for tobacco control."


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.