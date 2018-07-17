World Life Experience Ambassadors Develop Social Work in the World

Avio, test del nuovo motore P 120 in Guiana francese
Economia

Avio, test del nuovo motore P 120 in Guiana francese

"Nessuno segna da solo", il ritorno de La Rua punta sul gruppo
Spettacoli

"Nessuno segna da solo", il ritorno de La Rua punta sul gruppo

Mondiali, Bleus in trionfo agli Champs Ã‰lysÃ©es dopo la vittoria
Sport

Mondiali, Bleus in trionfo agli Champs Ã‰lysÃ©es dopo la vittoria

Colpo al clan Casamonica, 31 arresti fra Roma e la Calabria
Cronache

Colpo al clan Casamonica, 31 arresti fra Roma e la Calabria

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 luglio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 luglio

Trump-Putin, vertice di 2 ore. Putin: mai ingerenze in affari Usa
Politica

Trump-Putin, vertice di 2 ore. Putin: mai ingerenze in affari Usa

Flags, dai barconi dei migranti le bandiere di tutto il mondo
Cronache

Flags, dai barconi dei migranti le bandiere di tutto il mondo

Maradona in Bielorussia, presidente del club Dinamo Brest
Sport

Maradona in Bielorussia, presidente del club Dinamo Brest

In autostrada con 11 quintali di ottone rubato: tre in manette
Cronache

In autostrada con 11 quintali di ottone rubato: tre in manette

Trump: andare d'accordo con Russia Ã¨ una buona cosa, non cattiva
Politica

Trump: andare d'accordo con Russia Ã¨ una buona cosa, non cattiva

A Helsinki proteste delle donne pro-aborto contro Trump
Politica

A Helsinki proteste delle donne pro-aborto contro Trump

L'opera di Bonalumi in mostra a Milano con dedica a Luca Lovati
Culture

L'opera di Bonalumi in mostra a Milano con dedica a Luca Lovati

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "Forte amicizia tra Italia e Georgia"
Politica

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "Forte amicizia tra Italia e Georgia"

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce
Economia

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce

Cristiano Ronaldo posa con la maglia della Juventus e saluta in italiano 'Grazie mille'
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo posa con la maglia della Juventus e saluta in italiano 'Grazie mille'

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sono ancora giovane, sono tranquillo e fiducioso"
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sono ancora giovane, sono tranquillo e fiducioso"

Mattarella incontra il presidente della Georgia Margvelashvili
Politica

Mattarella incontra il presidente della Georgia Margvelashvili

Tusk e Juncker ricevono primo ministro cinese a Bruxelles
Politica

Tusk e Juncker ricevono primo ministro cinese a Bruxelles

Ceta, Centinaio: "Nessuna fretta di portarlo in aula, vogliamo analizzare tutti i dati"
Politica

Ceta, Centinaio: "Nessuna fretta di portarlo in aula, vogliamo analizzare tutti i dati"

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica
Economia

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica


World Life Experience Ambassadors Develop Social Work in the World

- Ambassadors Arianny Orellanes from Florida(USA), America Pastor Catalan from Madrid, Hugo Piñón from Galicia, Gemma Longoria from Asturias(Spain), Artem Ponomarenko from Kiev(Ukraine), Frederico Leal from São Paulo(Brazil), Ekaterina Engalycheva from Moscow(Russia), Carla Sanches from Cape Verde Islands, Miguel Brito from Lisbon(Portugal) and Florencia Dibattista from Mendoza(Argentina) have the mission to make a positive social impact in the World.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719008/World_Life_Experience.jpg )

Since January 8, the group has already integrated thirteen NGOs from European and Asian cities, contributing voluntarily to relevant causes, living with needy populations, children in risk, assisting refugees and collaborating in reconstruction and environmental preservation projects. The next destinations will be in Latin America till the end of November 2018.

The voluntary work developed by the group at local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from different communities, carried out based on a hands-on model of those who need it most. The World Life Experience ambassadors have been increasing key social values to support relevant global causes by engaging people, non-governmental organizations and business entities as active members of the project.

António Dias, the founder of World Life Experience, aims to contribute to the development of social responsibility and sustainability in the World: "I believe that the younger generations are willing to collaborate in a movement that has a positive impact on the World. Nowadays, a greater awareness is demanded by all the people and of the governmental and private entities for the importance of the social responsibility and the sustainability of the Planet. I considered essential to share my vision, that we should all play an active role in the social and environmental transformation that must occur, and that is why I created World Life Experience. I want to enable social intervention with those who need it most, bringing communities together, preserving the environment and overcoming social and cultural barriers."

Applications for the 2nd edition of World Life Experience are open to all interested in traveling to twenty destinations in the world, to know different societies and cultures, to develop social work in NGOs, to have expenses paid for a year (travel, transport, food, insurance, housing) and still receive a monthly salary. The 11 future participants will travel in twenty international destinations - Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Spain, Holland, Germany, Czech Republic, Greece, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and South Africa.

Information

https://www.worldlifeexperience.com/

https://www.facebook.com/worldlifeexperience.oficial/

https://www.instagram.com/world_life_experience/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnxiPDsHuWjWrIr2cO3Hy4w


in evidenza
Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video "Segnerò la storia della Juve"

Sport

Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video
"Segnerò la storia della Juve"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.