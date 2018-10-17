WorldReach Software Contracted by UK Home Office for Digital Enrolment

Il rendering del progetto del ponte Morandi presentato da Aspi. Tempi: 9 mesi
Cronache

Il rendering del progetto del ponte Morandi presentato da Aspi. Tempi: 9 mesi

Nel casale un tesoro di dipinti del XVII secolo: sono tele rubate ai Parioli
Roma

Nel casale un tesoro di dipinti del XVII secolo: sono tele rubate ai Parioli

Lodi, Salvini: "Fico? Faccia il Presidente della Camera"
Politica

Lodi, Salvini: "Fico? Faccia il Presidente della Camera"

Leveque, marketing director Samsung Italia: Portiamo la nuova tecnologia
Economia

Leveque, marketing director Samsung Italia: Portiamo la nuova tecnologia

Hannappel, VP Samsung Electronics Italia: "QLED 8K, disponibili i preordiniâ€
Economia

Hannappel, VP Samsung Electronics Italia: "QLED 8K, disponibili i preordiniâ€

Zurich Italia: Abbiamo aderito al Progetto Libellula per impegno sociale
Economia

Zurich Italia: Abbiamo aderito al Progetto Libellula per impegno sociale

Esselunga su Progetto Libellula: Abbiamo aderito perchÃ© condividiamo i valori
Economia

Esselunga su Progetto Libellula: Abbiamo aderito perchÃ© condividiamo i valori

Disagio sociale nelle stazioni, il rapporto Onds, lo speciale
Politica

Disagio sociale nelle stazioni, il rapporto Onds, lo speciale

Oracle su Progetto Libellula: L'azienda deve essere veicolo di cultura
Economia

Oracle su Progetto Libellula: L'azienda deve essere veicolo di cultura

Zeta Service, come e perchÃ© Ã¨ nato il Progetto Libellula
Economia

Zeta Service, come e perchÃ© Ã¨ nato il Progetto Libellula

Rapporto Onds, Castelli (pres Fs): "Cresce poverta', serve sostegno per italiani e stranieri"
Politica

Rapporto Onds, Castelli (pres Fs): "Cresce poverta', serve sostegno per italiani e...

Manovra, Gros-Pietro (Intesa San Paolo): "Il costo non sarÃ  pagato dalle banche
Politica

Manovra, Gros-Pietro (Intesa San Paolo): "Il costo non sarÃ  pagato dalle banche

Sud, Musumeci: "Area che non ha bisogno di assistenzialismo ma di pari opportunitÃ  per sviluppo"
Politica

Sud, Musumeci: "Area che non ha bisogno di assistenzialismo ma di pari opportunitÃ  per...

Tagli fondi UE a Regioni, Musumeci: "Peoccupati, stiamo spendendo razionalmente"
Politica

Tagli fondi UE a Regioni, Musumeci: "Peoccupati, stiamo spendendo razionalmente"

Manovra, Tajani: "Ancora in tempo per cambiarla, non Ã¨ per lavoro Ã¨ assistenzialismo"
Politica

Manovra, Tajani: "Ancora in tempo per cambiarla, non Ã¨ per lavoro Ã¨ assistenzialismo"

Musumeci, presidente della Sicilia, incontra Tajani al Parlamento Europeo
Politica

Musumeci, presidente della Sicilia, incontra Tajani al Parlamento Europeo

Vigili del Fuoco salvano 4 cervi, le immagini
Politica

Vigili del Fuoco salvano 4 cervi, le immagini

'Bye Bye vitalizi', i parlamentari M5s festeggiano in auletta dei gruppi
Politica

'Bye Bye vitalizi', i parlamentari M5s festeggiano in auletta dei gruppi

Russia, Conte: "Le sanzioni se fini a se stesse danneggiano solo le nostre imprese"
Politica

Russia, Conte: "Le sanzioni se fini a se stesse danneggiano solo le nostre imprese"

Raggi riceve presidente Romania in Campidoglio "Roma cittÃ  piÃ¹ bella del mondo"
Politica

Raggi riceve presidente Romania in Campidoglio "Roma cittÃ  piÃ¹ bella del mondo"


WorldReach Software Contracted by UK Home Office for Digital Enrolment

- WorldReach Software announces the signing of a multi-year contract with the UK Home Office for the provision of a smartphone-based digital enrolment capability. This new digital service allows identity verification to be done remotely using smartphone apps including ePassport chip reading and authentication, biometric facial matching and liveness detection.

WorldReach's Know Your Traveller™ (KYT) platform is the basis for the digital services for identity verification under this contract. The G-Cloud 10 Framework was used for this multi-million GBP contract covering an initial period of two years plus two additional option years to support the EU Exit Settlement Scheme.

The Home Office is seeking to enhance and refine digital interactions with users, in accordance with the digital services agenda. Part of this journey is making greater use of emerging technologies including digital channels, smartphones and apps to improve the customer journey for individuals accessing Home Office services.

"We are extremely proud to be selected for this innovative digital enrolment capability for a new and important Home Office programme," Gordon Wilson, President of WorldReach states, "The KYT platform is purpose-built for applicant enrolment and identity verification using trusted document authentication, and will be applied to the Home Office's digital services delivery."

Much of the prototyping and testing for this leading-edge identity verification platform came as a result of Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) CSSP co-funded innovation projects. These projects included collaboration with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and WorldReach. The technology demonstration projects showed how remote identity verification can be applied to immigration and border management to provide better risk assessment and screening of low risk travellers throughout the entire travel continuum. Digital identity verification including a trusted biometric is a key component of seamless travel initiatives to enhance both facilitation and security.

About WorldReach Software 

WorldReach Software helps ensure traveller safety and security worldwide through its systems for government immigration, visa, passport, border management, and consular organisations. WorldReach supplies secure eID/Travel Document issuance and remote identity verification services, including best practices and the Know Your Traveller™ (KYT) innovative platform/processes. WorldReach is member of the Biometrics Institute, the International Border Management & Technologies Association (IBMATA), and is a Strategic Partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) where we are contributing to the IATA OneID initiative. Customers include governments from: Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, St Helena, Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands. http://www.worldreach.com 

Press contact:Shelley Bryen WorldReach SoftwareShelley.Bryen@worldreach.com+1-613-742-6482


in evidenza
Monte-Salemi, liti e tensioni Francesco attacca Giulia

Grande Fratello Vip News

Monte-Salemi, liti e tensioni
Francesco attacca Giulia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.