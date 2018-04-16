Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile
Cronache

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita
Cronache

Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica
Economia

Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri
Politica

Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka
Politica

Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra
Politica

Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida
Cronache

RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba
Economia

Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"
Economia

Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi
Economia

Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie
Spettacoli

Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui
Economia

Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush
Politica

Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬
Cronache

Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"
Politica

I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia
Spettacoli

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la cittÃ "
Politica

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"
Politica

Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"
Politica

Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente
Politica

World's First Blockchain And AI-Powered Virtual Reality Game 'VU' Launches Today

- VU is the world's first VR game to combine these technologies to produce a virtual world that looks and feels real, with non-player characters such as animals reacting and interacting with the player in ways that feel intelligent and natural.

While VU propels VR technology forward as a game, in the future, lessons learned from this type of simulation could inform many industries that rely on improving the effectiveness of human-virtual interactions.

Ciaran Foley, VR veteran and Founder and CEO of Ukledo said, "Virtual reality demands a fidelity and realism of interaction that we simply haven't seen yet. Applying simple videogame thinking to rich VR is just not enough to create a satisfying, lasting experience. On the other hand, too much complexity results in an experience that is difficult to get into and lacks fun. We see VU as one of the frontiers of human-virtual interaction.

"Part of the VU strategy involves a virtual token (VU Token) that drives value creation inside the game. The pre-sale for VU Tokens is now live for those who want to help build this world and get involved. Early adopters of the game will help support community growth, receive special bonuses and capabilities in-game and be part of a select group of pioneers in the space," Ciaran said.

Former MTV host, video game producer and Founder of Ukledo, Jeroen Van den Bosch said, "Our current test world has been received very positively by the VR community and demonstrates that LivingVR™ technologies increase engagement in new and exciting ways.

"VU can be played on any VR ready computer or laptop, and is compatible with most major HMD suppliers, such as Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality. Some aspects of gameplay will be accessible through web and mobile platforms."

As the team continues to build VU, it expects that the title will appeal to a large user base wanting next generation experiences. VU is the future of VR entertainment, where users play, socialize and co-create in a continuously evolving and growing universe.

The VU White Paper and token sale: www.vutoken.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677116/Ukledo_VU_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677117/Ukledo_VU_Screenshot.jpg

in evidenza
Chiara Ferragni, che business Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

Costume

Chiara Ferragni, che business
Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

