World's Leading Show for Advance Materials to be held from Dec. 5 - 7, 2018 in Japan

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo
Economia

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
Politica

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Politica

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
Politica

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Motori

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Politica

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Politica

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in...

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Politica

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Politica

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra

Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi
Cronache

Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti
Milano

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori
Milano

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori

Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura
Spettacoli

Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura

Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design
Scienza e tecnologia

Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre

Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨ servita da lezione"
Politica

Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨...

Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista
Politica

Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista

Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"
Politica

Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"


World's Leading Show for Advance Materials to be held from Dec. 5 - 7, 2018 in Japan

- The show consists of 6 shows specialised in Highly-functional Film, Plastic, Metal, Ceramics, Adhesion/Joining, and Paint/Coating. This year, a brand new show: "Highly-functional PAINT & COATINGS EXPO" has been launched following visitors' and exhibitors' requests. At the show, from paint/coating agents, coating machines, analysis equipment to paint manufacturing equipment, all kinds of paint/coating products and technologies for building and industrial use will be showcased.

"Highly-functional Material Week" has been expanding its scale year after year, 940 exhibitors will be exhibiting this year, which is 180 more exhibitors than the previous show. In addition, "28th FINETECH JAPAN" for LCD/OLED/sensor technologies and "Photonix 2018" for laser/photonics technologies will be held at the same show venue as concurrent shows. In total of these 8 shows, 1,260 exhibitors and 65,000 visitors from 51 countries are expected to gather under one roof.

In parallel to the exhibition, 90 sessions at Technical Conference will be held during 3 days. The technical sessions of the conference will cover topics such as industry trends of Japan and world, future key technologies for advanced materials, development of new materials, etc.

Check the Conference Program

Today, advanced materials have been widely used in a variety of fields such as electronics, automobile, aerospace, shipbuilding, medical, rechargeable batteries, renewables, robotics, construction, etc. and become indispensable materials for future innovations. "Highly-functional Material Week" is the best platform to discover & learn the world's most advanced materials and the latest technologies. Industry professionals from material manufacturers and all material user companies such as electronics, automobile, medical device, industrial machinery, etc. are recommended to visit the show.

For visitor registration or show details, visit the Website.

Highly-functional Material Week [Tokyo]Dates: Dec. 5 - 7, 2018Venue: Makuhari Messe, JapanOrganiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.  Exhibitors Number: 940 Visitors Number: 65,000 (including concurrent shows) Consisting Shows: 6 shows below

9th Highly-functional FILM EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Film, Decorative Film, Flexible Material, Forming/Coating Machine, Secondary Processing, etc.

7th Highly-functional PLASTIC EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Resin, CFRP/CFRTP, Raw Material, Additive Resin Processing, Compounding Equipment, etc.

5th Highly-functional METAL EXPO

[Exhibits] High-tensile Steel, Light Metal, Functional Alloy, Inspection System, Processing Equipment, etc.

3rd Highly-functional CERAMICS EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Ceramics, CMC (Ceramic Matrix Composites), Ceramic Raw Material, Powder Technology, Forming/Firing Equipment, etc.

2nd ADHESION & JOINING EXPO

[Exhibits] Joining Technology of Dissimilar Materials, Adhesive Agent/Tape, Welding Technology, Fastening Material, Surface Processing, etc.

1st Highly-functional PAINT & COATINGS EXPO

[Exhibits] Functional Paint, Coating Equipment, Coating Agent, Painting Equipment, Painting Jig, etc.

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.Highly-functional Material Week Show Management Email: visitor-eng.material@reedexpo.co.jp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781760/Reed_Exhibitions_Japan_Ltd.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781761/Reed_Exhibitions_Japan_Ltd.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781762/Reed_Exhibitions_Japan_Ltd.jpg


in evidenza
Single day, Alibaba da record Vendite per 31 mld dollari

Costume

Single day, Alibaba da record
Vendite per 31 mld dollari

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.