Berlusconi: penso presto centrodestra tornerÃ  al governo
Politica

Berlusconi: centrodestra unito, esiste e resiste
Politica

Bersani: "I comunisti di una volta votano Lega"
Politica

Brexit, l'Ue cerca di mettere pressione su Londra
Politica

Bersani: "Serve una sinistra popolare che parli al popolo e non 'seghe' mentali per fare argine"
Politica

Gigi Proietti omaggia il Messaggero: "A Roma e' sinonimo di quotidiano"
Politica

Mattarella, Salvini e Tria in prima fila alla festa dei 140 anni del Messaggero
Politica

Prodi: "Se Europa gioca ad essere 'mezza cotta, mezza cruda' rischia di trovarsi fuori dalla storia"
Politica

Mattarella riceve un disegno in dono da un bambino in cura al centro Verga di Monza
Politica

Zingaretti: serve nuovo modello Ue che unisca crescita a equitÃ 
Economia

Genova riparte con il salone Nautico, un mese dopo il crollo
Cronache

Licia ColÃ² conduce "Niagara" su Rai 2: "Ho la cazzimma"
Spettacoli

Mattarella alla cerimonia per i 140 anni de Il Messaggero
Politica

MyPOS punta sull'Italia e apre uno store a Milano
Economia

Torna "Striscia la Notizia" con la coppia Greggio-Hunziker
Spettacoli

Ezio Greggio: cartellino rosso va dato ad arbitro, non a Ronaldo
Sport

Migranti, Merkel: Ue trovi modo per ripartire quote equamente
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Utilizzare il deficit non Ã¨ un tabÃ¹"
Politica

Conte: Autostrade non parteciperÃ  a ricostruzione ponte Genova
Politica

Migranti, Conte: su redistribuzione non ci sono passi avanti
Politica

Worth Partnership Project Supports SMEs, Designers and Tech Firms to Create Innovative and Disruptive Products and Ideas

- After a successful first call, the second call is open until 24th October 2018 as a new chance to develop design-driven products in furniture, textile, footwear, accessories, jewellery and leather sectors, with the assistance of founding, Individual coaching and international promotion 

WORTH Partnership Project, a European Union initiative funded by COSME programme to boost the fashion and lifestyle industry within Europe, develop innovative and design-driven products, opened the second call for applications that will close 24th of October 2018.

The first edition received over 100 promising project proposals, narrowed down to 41 short-listed partnerships who pitched in an international competition in front of a high-profile jury.

The final evaluations resulted in 25 partnerships chosen for the outstanding quality of ideas and partners. Partnerships are formed of SMEs (Small and Medium sized Enterprise) partners working in the fashion and consumer goods industry across Europe who can apply to the project: designers, crafters, starts ups, SMEs, and technology firms operating in sectors: fashion/textile, footwear, leather, jewellery, accessories, furniture and home decoration.

Now, the #WORTHProject has reopened applications to discover the next round of promising projects. WORTH has embarked on the second, of a 4-year journey, aiming to support 150 partnerships during development.

Awarded projects will receivefunding, coaching, participation in international events, professional links, market upscale and access to an innovative community to kick-start their design ideas.

COSME WORTH Partnership Project supports collaborations between fashion designers, traditional and digital craftsmanship and manufacturing industry. The selected partnerships will receive:

During the first WORTH international pitching event, there was a high level of individual commitment from both the short-listed partnerships and the international jury. With the event resulting in the genesis of a community of innovation leaders, sharing their knowledge and experience, the expectations for WORTH Weekend were surpassed.  

For more information, follow the link to our virtual press office for the press kit, images and videos, here. And here, for all the details about the first call winners from Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Portugal, Romania, and Netherland; and their projects.


