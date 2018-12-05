WuXi Biologics Commenced Construction of the Largest Biomanufacturing Facility Using Single-Use Bioreactors in Ireland

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


WuXi Biologics Commenced Construction of the Largest Biomanufacturing Facility Using Single-Use Bioreactors in Ireland

- Being the company's first site outside of China which is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, this state-of-the-art "facility of the future" is designed to run both traditional fed-batch or perfusion process and continuous bioprocessing, a next generation manufacturing technology to be first implemented globally in this 26-hectare campus. When completed, a total capacity of 48,000L fed-batch and 6,000L perfusion will be installed, representing one of the world's largest facility using single-use bioreactors.

"We are excited to witness the construction of WuXi Biologics' first global site today," commented Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics, "The commencement of this new facility symbolizes the significant start of our global biomanufacturing network to make sure that biologics can be manufactured at the highest quality, providing a robust supply chain to benefit patients worldwide. With this new project, we can actively work with all local partners to build this state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility as a showcase to the entire global biotech community."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2018, there were a total of 187 integrated projects, including 98 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 78 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 10 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 220,000 liters by 2021, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.