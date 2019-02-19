19 febbraio 2019- 18:13 Wyndham Rewards to Expand Award-Winning Programme with a Faster Way to Free Nights, New Places to Stay and More Ways to Earn and Redeem

- A direct response to research and feedback from programme members, the effort underscores Wyndham's ongoing commitment to delivering a simple, generous rewards programme that's uniquely designed for the needs of the everyday traveller. Wyndham Rewards currently has approximately 61 million enrolled members worldwide.

"We know members love the simplicity and generosity of Wyndham Rewards but we also know they want greater flexibility when it comes to where and how they can redeem their points," said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of global loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With these changes, we're making thousands of hotels available for half the points and what's more, drastically expanding the ways in which they can earn and redeem those points, making it easier than ever for them to engage with the programme."

Here's what Wyndham Rewards members have to look forward to starting this April:

A Faster Way to Free and Discounted Nights More members will be able to redeem points where and how they want, because Wyndham Rewards will begin offering three tiers instead of just one for both free night redemptions (go free) and points + cash redemptions (go fast). Members will also start earning points on the cash portion of points + cash redemptions, when previously they did not.

Over 30,000 Hotels, Club Resorts, Vacation Rentals and CountingWyndham Rewards already offers one of the largest, most diverse redemption portfolios in the world and now it's getting even bigger, from thousands of club resorts and vacation rentals to more than 900 La Quinta hotels.

More Ways to Earn, More Ways to RedeemProviding more ways to earn and redeem points than ever before, Wyndham Rewards will debut a host of new and expanded partnerships this April. Among them, members can look forward to earning and redeeming points with Viator when booking tours and activities around the globe. The program will also unveil a new shopping portal, enabling members to earn points on purchases with thousands of online retailers.

The vast majority of the above programme changes are anticipated to take effect starting April 3, 2019. La Quinta Returns® will officially end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 2, 2019. Additional information related to earn and redeem opportunities with new partners is expected to be available in late March. For more information on Wyndham Rewards, including full details on the changes and new benefits listed above, or to enrol in the programme visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/comingsoon.

About Wyndham RewardsRecently named the number one hotel rewards programme by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards programme with more than 30,000 hotels, club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveller, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 8,000 hotels or tens of thousands of club resorts and vacation rentals through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & ResortsWyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Ramada Encore®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers approximately 61 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

