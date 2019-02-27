Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
XCMG Announces Plan to Release 84 G-Series Cranes In 2019 In Overseas Markets

- The product of years of extensive surveys and research in a wide variety of markets around the world, XCMG is the first company in the world to develop product series that are tailored to the needs of clients that are working in different geographical and environment regions.

"We are confident that our new line of cranes will achieve success in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia," noted Liu Jiansen, Assistant President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Import and Export. XCMG's cranes are very competitive globally, and the G1-generation models, developed per our 'Advanced and Endurable' golden standard, are the best of the best.

"By leveraging the industry's first G-technology platform, XCMG will make breakthroughs by adapting to clients' needs with differentiated products and cutting-edge technologies. In the future, XCMG will not only be the world's top mobile crane manufacturer, but also lead in comprehensive strength," Jiansen said.

The innovative, ground-breaking G-series of cranes was collaboratively designed by top XCMG researchers in Europe, North America, Brazil and China. Their user-friendly design, sustainable construction process and adaptability to varied and diverse environments place them far ahead of any other cranes in the industry.

In 2018, the XCMG Hoisting Machinery Business Division saw a 33% year-on-year increase in overseas sales, which was far ahead of the industry's average of 9.6%. XCMG's crane products have also achieved initial success in the high-end market, as exports to European and North American customers rose by 50% last year, with 30 XCA60E all-terrain cranes sold in Europe, and the XCA300U all-terrain crane making a successful debut in North America.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 75 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on FacebookTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827607/XCMG_G_Series_Cranes.jpg


