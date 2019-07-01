XCMG Ranks 65th in World Brand Lab's 2019 China's 500 Most Valuable Brands with 71.365 Billion Value

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena
Roma

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."
Politica

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo
Video

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo
Video

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco
Politica

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo
Politica

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati
Politica

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...


XCMG Ranks 65th in World Brand Lab's 2019 China's 500 Most Valuable Brands with 71.365 Billion Value

- Having raised the brand value by more than 10 billion yuan from last year, XCMG has ranked the highest among Chinese construction machinery brands for six years in a row.

Yang Dongsheng, general manager of XCMG, attended a roundtable discussion centered on global leadership and reshaping Chinese brands during the conference. He noted that brands had become symbols of a country's overall competitiveness, while XCMG had become an example of post-industrial urban development.

"In building the XCMG brand, our biggest experience is to maximize the value of the cold machinery products so the customers will enjoy using them and develop a win-win relationship with the brand," said Yang.

Sustainable Development with a Global Vision

XCMG's brand strategy of creating customized, durable and high-end products that can build a better life for all has enabled the brand to achieve continuous success in both domestic and international markets.In April, 2018, XCMG's release of a 700-ton hydraulic excavator made it the only Chinese manufacturer and one of the very few in the world to develop and manufacture ultra-large open-pit mining machinery sets.

"XCMG thrives on providing high-quality products that suit our customers' needs; the designs are inspired by the demands of customers and the market. We continuously evaluate the safety, reliability, comfort, cost and environmental friendliness from the perspective of our customers," Yang said.

In an interconnected digital age, XCMG is promoting intelligent products and services development based on digitalized program system, to build a global platform and network to monitor products and provide prompt support in real-time.

XCMG currently operates 14 categories of public welfare projects focusing on disaster relief, education, anti-poverty, environment conservation and industrial development. XCMG has allocated 568 large-scale equipment and donated more than 30 million yuan (USD 4.36 million) in 20 major rescue missions worldwide in the past decade. Since 2016, XCMG has been building water cellars in Africa that have benefited thousands of people.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.comFacebookTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941414/XCMG.jpg


in evidenza
“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Politica

“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay”
E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.