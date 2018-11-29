La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Economia

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20
Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini
Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"
Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria
Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia
Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani
Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada
Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump
Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio
Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire
2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano
Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca
Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine
Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme
A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile
Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"
Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12
Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini
Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"
XCMG Reveals Blockbuster Slate of New Products and Initiatives at bauma China 2018

- SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, a global leading construction machinery manufacturer, unveiled ambitious new initiatives, including the establishment of a high-end innovation center for construction machinery and core components, and a strategic alliance to promote technological development at bauma China 2018, the premier gathering for the Asian construction machinery industry. The company also showcased 79 of its latest products and 41 pieces/sets of core components at the event.

"The alliance, which aims to promote collaboration in R&D and solve technical problems that occur during the construction machinery and core parts development process, is an answer to China's call for the creation of world-class manufacturing industry clusters. It also serves as a renewed promise by XCMG to the construction machinery industry that it will remain at the forefront of promoting innovation and technological development," said Wang Min, the Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG will focus on the product strategy of "high-end, high added value, high reliability and large tonnage" upon the launch of the alliance.

XCMG's presentation at bauma China 2018 also included:

XCMG has achieved continuous breakthroughs in technological innovation and product quality. At bauma China 2018, XCMG presented more smart and efficient solutions that embody the brand's "Advanced and Endurable" gold standard, such as its unmanned mining truck, smart leveling system for hydraulic cylinders, all-terrain crane and integrated mining solutions.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG's pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791298/XCMG_bauma_China.jpg 


