Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile
Cronache

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita
Cronache

Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica
Economia

Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri
Politica

Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka
Politica

Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra
Politica

Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida
Cronache

RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba
Economia

Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"
Economia

Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi
Economia

Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie
Spettacoli

Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui
Economia

Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush
Politica

Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬
Cronache

Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"
Politica

I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia
Spettacoli

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la cittÃ "
Politica

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"
Politica

Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"
Politica

Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente
Politica

XCMG Unveils 700-ton Hydraulic Excavator, Laying Foundation for Mining Machinery Industrial Base

- The 700-ton hydraulic excavator is powered by two 1,700-horsepower motors that can generate stronger force than two Type 99 tanks. Its weight is equivalent to 500 sedans, and is 23.5 meters (77 feet) long. The XE7000E can achieve a maximum thrusting force of 243 tons and a digging force of up to 230 tons, while its bucket can dig up 50 tons of coal with each scoop. It can load and transport 30,000 tons of coal in eight hours, a high level of efficiency that is a major breakthrough for China's mining industry.

"I am extremely proud of the team that helped make the XE7000E a reality. Everyone at XCMG has spared no effort making excavating and mining machinery the No.1 business sector for the company," said Wang Min, Chairman and President of XCMG. "Not only does the arrival of the XE7000E cement XCMG's status as a global leader in cutting-edge heavy machinery manufacturing, it also supports and promotes China's 'Made in China 2025' strategy."

While developing the hydraulic excavator's drive wheel, guide wheel, support wheel, riding wheel and crawler, as well as an innovative soft start dual-motor control strategy, XCMG obtained 52 patents and independent intellectual property claims when designing and building the XE7000E, which is now the largest-tonnage hydraulic excavator in the country.

XCMG has invested 1.8 billion yuan (US$285.62 million) to build a 94-acre mining machinery industrial base that includes a large boring milling machining center, intelligent welding robots, and has focused R&D efforts on destressing equipment, laser tracking and measuring instruments for large structural parts.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677206/XCMG.jpg

 

Chiara Ferragni, che business Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

Costume

Chiara Ferragni, che business
Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

