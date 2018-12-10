A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Corinaldo, Jovanotti: applicate le leggi, unica cosa da fare
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 dicembre
Cronache

Passo del Tonale: strumenti di ghiaccio per concerti sul Paradiso
Economia

In anteprima il video di Eman ispirato alla storia di Dj Fabo
Politica

Gilet gialli, polizia ferma ragazzo disabile e lo fa cadere dalla sedia a rotelle
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "Un paziente sarÃ  dimesso nelle prossime ore"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "7 pazienti restano gravi, condizioni da verificare nel tempo"
Politica

'Un Capitano' il coro al corteo dei deputati leghisti dopo la manifestazione in piazza a Roma
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, da Vasco a Fedez gli artisti si stringono alle famiglie delle vittime
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Un dolore enorme, ora va fatta giustizia"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Nel locale c'erano troppe persone, regole vanno sempre rispettate"
Politica

La folla riempie piazza Venezia, tutti vogliono vedere Spelacchio
Politica

Spelacchio is back, Raggi: ''La tradizione continua''
Politica

XCMG Wraps Up bauma China 2018 with over US$100 million Partnership Agreements

- SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, China's leading construction machinery manufacturer, has concluded a successful trip to bauma China 2018 by reaching milestone deals with leading international companies, including a US$100 million cooperation agreement with KBA Mining Company (KBA), and celebrating the first deliveries of its record-breaking machinery products.

XCMG's cooperation agreement with Russia's KBA Mining Company will result in US$100 million worth of deals in mining equipment and solutions. During the event, XCMG delivered the first batch of its GTBZ58S aerial work platforms, which at 58.6 meters and with a maximum gradeability of 45%, is the tallest work platform in the world, to Sinopec Heavy Lifting &Transportation Co., Ltd. (SHLTC).

"With the support of global dealers, suppliers and partners, as well as the hardworking XCMG staff, the company is progressing fast in the international market towards the goal of achieving 50% of its revenue from overseas sales," said Wang Min, Chairman and President of XCMG.

Valery Aleksandrovich Tubabba, General Manager of KBA, said at a signing ceremony that "XCMG is one of the most renowned construction machinery multinational corporations in the world, with top-notch mining equipment performance, top quality products and a comprehensive after sales and service network. KBA is a very confident to partner of XCMG."

Developed under the brand's "Advanced and Endurable" gold standard, the GTBZ58S is among the 14 new aerial work platform products that XCMG showcased at bauma China 2018 and represents the company's new strength in the aerial work sector.

XCMG also hosted an overseas dealers' appreciation banquet during bauma China 2018. The company has experienced explosive growth in the global market with more than US$1.3 billion in total export value, which marks a 40% year-on-year increase. Its products are now present in 182 countries and regions.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG's pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.


