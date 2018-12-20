Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
XCMG's 'Apprentice Season 4' Offers Recruits Valuable Industry Insight

- The five apprentices have explored XCMG's achievements in Intelligent Manufacturing, high-end products, R&D and global marketing. In addition to their exposure to industry workings at bauma China 2018, they've visited the world's largest construction machinery factory and Asia's largest vibration and noise lab, also had the opportunities to operate XCMG's products.

"Most of my past experiences with heavy machinery have been theory or operational analysis," said Marvi from Pakistan. "I'm very thankful to XCMG for providing hands-on operating experience with excavators and other heavy machinery that I've never driven or been exposed to before. Driving both the XE150D and G1 cranes was a thrill, and operating the monstrous XE2000 was the experience of a lifetime!"

"During the week we not only made new friends from around the world, but also introduced XCMG's products, technologies and culture to global XCMG fans," noted Liu Jing, an Apprentice mentor in XCMG's Hoisting Machinery Business Division. "XCMG is home to many talented engineers and technicians who practice our 'Advanced and Durable' gold standard and are role models who motivate everyone to make progress and push the company to new heights."

Launched in January 2016, the XCMG Apprentice Program was created to offer young talents from around the world the opportunity to learn about XCMG, its innovative technologies and global influence while promoting international exchange in the construction machinery industry and sharing Chinese culture. "Making the world a better place" has always been part of XCMG's mission. Young people worldwide are invited to join XCMG to discover the technologies and contribute to the sustainable development of the industry.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 182 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG's pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

