Xiamen Airlines opens direct flight between Paris and China's Fuzhou

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi
Cronache

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano
Economia

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne
Politica

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"
Politica

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia
Politica

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter
Politica

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere
Spettacoli

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel
Politica

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Cronache

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
Cronache

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte
Politica

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Spettacoli

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Politica

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Politica

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
Politica

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
Economia

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Spettacoli

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Economia

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Economia

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Economia

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "


Xiamen Airlines opens direct flight between Paris and China's Fuzhou

- Three times a week – 13 hours and 25 minutes one wayThe Paris – Fuzhou route operates three times a week (MF825 & MF826) every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 13 hours and 25 minutes one way. It departs from Paris at 13:30 (GMT+8) and arrives at Fuzhou around 07:30 the next morning; the returning flight departs at 00:30 from Fuzhou Changle International Airport (FOC) and reaches Paris at 06:55.

Xiamen Airlines also extends its network to 9 European metro cities including London, Athens, Prague, Madrid and Barcelona through interline cooperation with Air France, Czech Airlines and etc. So passengers in Europe can now travel to most cities in China and Southeast Asia with Xiamen Airlines' seamless transit services.

Experience Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Classic Chinese and Western CuisineThe route is operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Passengers can enjoy more leg room and personal space, extra large windows and dynamic LED lights to help adjust jet lag. The 180-degree recline seats in business class and first class allows a better sleep during long distance travel. In-flight Wi-Fi, entertainment, duty-free shopping, and membership rewards are also provided to further enhance in-flight experience.

The in-flight meal is specially designed with cultural influences from both Paris and Fuzhou.

The western style option "Love of Paris" is designed by Angelo Faoro Marino, executive chef of Wyndham Destinations. The appetizer is sous-vide foie gras mousse. Main course is served with Australian grainfed lamb fillet cooked into the shape of "Chevalier", Chateau Beychevelle claret and soupe à l'oignon, and dessert is triple dark chocolate cake with Chateau Soutard wine.

The Chinese style option "Charm of Rong-City (Fuzhou)" was inspired by its local cuisine, tea culture and scenic spots. The appetizer is tea-taste meat hors d'oeuvres with tea-taste ribs soup. Main course is served with chopped-chili sea bass and Da-Hong-Pao tea-taste short ribs. Dessert is jasmine puff. Each bite takes passengers through histories and stories of Fuzhou, passionate or gentle, bustling or tranquil.

Xiamen Airlines Accelerates GlobalizationXiamen Airlines is the first modern enterprise airlines in China. Founded in 1984, it has become the fifth largest airlines in China after 34 years of steady growth, and is the only airlines profitable for 31 consecutive years. It is also praised as 'the Epitome of China's Civic Aviation Industry'.

Xiamen Airlines has made great endeavor on safety and service quality throughout the years. Voted "Best Airlines" for extraordinary services for 6 consecutive years by Chinese passengers, Xiamen Airlines was awarded "China Quality" prize in March 2016, the first in service industry and the only airlines that won the prize.

Since 2015, Xiamen Airlines has launched new intercontinental routes connecting Europe, North America and Oceania. From Xiamen and Fuzhou, passengers all around the world can seamlessly travel to more hot-spot destinations in Greater China area, Southeast and Northeast Asia.

Contact: marketing@clubonemedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795662/Xiamen_Airlines_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795661/Xiamen_Airlines_1.jpg


in evidenza
Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it "Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it
"Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.